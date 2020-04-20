Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, and Dany Garcia Bringing Backyard Wrestling TV Series to HBO

Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, and Dany Garcia are tag-teaming up for an HBO series centered around a backyard wrestling promotion. Written by Mohamad El Masri, the show is currently titled TRE CNT, as in “Tre Count”, like the thing that ends a wrestling match. Not like what you read in your head. Don’t say that.

Here is the synopsis, via Variety:

The project is currently titled “TRE CNT” (a.k.a “TRE COUNT”) and hails from writer Mohamad El Masri. The series focuses on Cassius Jones, a young dock worker and struggling pro-wrestler, who uses inherited life-insurance money for start-up cash and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather to start a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire in Houston’s Third Ward (The Tre) with the help of his working-class family, neighbors, and friends.

Listen, if this show is a Ballers/Insecure hybrid with a hint of the PS2 game Def Jam Vendetta, it’s obviously already in the conversation for the greatest television series of all time. This is objectively true. Ballers, which Garcia and Johnson executive produce, and the Rae-created Insecure already give this crew a strong tie to HBO, with Johnson’s squared circle past also giving the show a built-in pro wrestling cred.

Judah Miller (Crashing) will serve as showrunner on TRE CNT, which further suggests the half-hour series will lean more toward comedy. Johnson and Garcia will executive-produce with Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, while Rae and Montrel McKay will executive produce through Issa Rae Productions.