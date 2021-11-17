Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to action films. He’s starred in many, including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the Jumanji series, and most recently, Red Notice. But he’s ready to step into one of the genre's most iconic roles: James Bond. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor talked a bit about his grandfather’s role in You Only Live Twice and stepped forward to claim his own spot in the hit franchise.

In the 1967 film starring Sean Connery as the world-famous spy, Johnson’s grandfather, Peter Maivia, has a quick appearance as he fights Bond and is ultimately defeated. The role is so small that he is listed as “Car Driver” in the credits, but the scene between Maivia and Connery is an action-packed one. Johnson says that his grandfather’s appearance was “very, very cool” and that he would “like to follow in his [grandfather’s] footsteps.” However, the actor says he “doesn’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 7 Movies Like 'No Time To Die' to Watch For More Spectacular Spy Stories

Daniel Craig recently announced that, after five films as the spy, No Time To Die would officially be his last Bond movie after originally planning for his departure from the 007 world with Spectre. Now that the films need a new hero, many rumors are swirling about who will step up to the bar and order their Vesper shaken, not stirred.

Given his extensive background in the world of action films, Johnson would be a great fit to step into the character’s shoes previously filled by actors such as Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore. He would certainly bring a whole new vibe to the character, which could be quite refreshing after similar actors playing the leading role over the years. But, of course, the biggest problem would be that Johnson isn't actually British. So while it might be cool to see Johnson as Bond, that one major obstacle would likely make him ineligible for the role. Though the road to casting the next James Bond will most likely be a long one, with all the talented actors throwing their names into the ring, we are sure to be in for a talented superstar to put their own twist on the timeless secret service agent.

10 Actors We’d Love to See Play a Bond Villain Bond schmond. The villains are who we're excited to see next, and these actors deserve a shot at the role.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email