J.J. Abrams is beginning to get busy again after a quiet few years. We already knew he was returning to filmmaking, as he's set to direct a mysterious new film which will star Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega (TikTok will love this), which is said to be the launching point for a potential franchise and has fantastical elements to it. Well, Abrams might be up to more than that, if Dwayne Johnson is to be believed. Johnson posted on Instagram that he was working on a project with Abrams. Now, what we don't know is if it's another separate project, or if The Rock has been added to the cast of this movie. Here's what Johnson wrote in the caption alongside a photo he posted of himself with Abrams.

Years in the making — we finally broke bread, we drank, we laughed, we talked life stuff, love stuff, dude stuff, and took our time chopping up our passion for movies and storytelling. Then we raised our glass and toasted to … Yup, this one is gonna be fun. JJ & DJ. From the mind of Zak Penn.

Zak Penn being associated with the project is certainly an eye-catching note of interest. His filmography lends itself to the idea that this will be a big, bold and visually impressive movie. His previous credits include Free Guy, Behind Enemy Lines, The Incredible Hulk, Ready Player One and Last Action Hero.

What's J.J. Abrams' Next Movie About?

Plot details, unsurprisingly, haven't yet been disclosed, but a recent posting in Production Weekly indicated it was going by the name "Acorns" and that the plot would be revolving around “a young married couple struggling to survive against a supernatural entity.” Jeff Sneider reported via his newsletter TheInSneider that it would be an 80s' inspired sort of film.

I’m told it’s “A fantasy film with some ‘Last Starfighter’ vibes,” according to a source who added that it doesn’t take place in space and that it’s decidedly a throwback of sorts. They noted that the script has drawn mixed reception from industry insiders who have read it — but hey, ya can’t please everyone.

Regardless if Johnson is joining this project or a different one entirely, the pairing of two of Hollywood's biggest names is certainly something to keep an eye on. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the collaboration between Abrams and the People's Champion.