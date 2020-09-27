Dwayne Johnson Endorses Biden/Harris Ticket — a Big First for the A-Lister

It’s the presidential endorsement heard round the world. On Sunday, Dwayne Johnson released a new video endorsing the Democratic ticket — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — in the 2020 presidential election. It’s a huge first for the A-lister. Over the course of his decades-long career, Johnson has never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate. The multi-hyphenate star’s decision to break that streak and come forward now to make his choice known is a profound (and profoundly heartening) move.

Johnson announced his endorsement on Sunday morning with a video shared to his YouTube channel as well as Twitter. The video was also shared on Biden and Harris’ respective Twitter accounts. Over the course of five minutes, Johnson not only details why he is coming forward to publicly endorse a presidential candidate and their running mate but also why now is the right time to do it. Johnson hinted to this in the Twitter caption for the video, where he writes, “As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS, & RESPECT.”

Johnson’s video call with Biden and Harris saw a discussion on how the actor connects politically and personally with the Democratic duo. Hearing how he connects with Biden when it comes to the values of respect, trust, and responsibility feels like a breath of fresh air in an otherwise airless, nauseating election cycle. And while I fully recognize that celebrity endorsements elicit mixed feelings from the public (and rightfully so), it’s hard not to feel at least a little optimistic about Johnson’s endorsement. This is where we are now in 2020.

You can watch Johnson’s endorsement and his chat with Biden and Harris below. For more, learn how to get registered to vote before Election Day on November 3.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.