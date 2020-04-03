Facebook Messenger

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise,’ Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Delayed by Disney

Even though Disney anticipates movie theaters reopening by late July, the studio has delayed two of its summer tentpoles — Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, and Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Free Guy has moved from July 3 to December 11, while Jungle Cruise has been delayed a full year, from July 24, 2020 to July 30, 2021.

That’s a major shift for Jungle Cruise, as the film’s marketing campaign was already well under way. Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which is based on Disney’s popular theme park ride. The big-budget adventure movie co-stars Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy follows a bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. The film co-stars Jodie Comer from Killing Eve and Joe Keery from Stranger Things, as well as Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery and Taika Waititi.

Elsewhere in release date news, Disney has moved Bob’s Burgers: The Movie from July 17 to April 9, 2021. The animated movie is based on the popular TV series created by Loren Bouchard and features the same voice cast that fans have come to know in love, including H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise, Eugene Mirman as Gene, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, and Larry Murphy as Teddy.

Jungle Cruise and the Bob’s Burgers movie don’t have any box office competition at the moment on their current weekends, while Free Guy is slated to open against the Sylvester Stallone movie Samaritan, so the coast is fairly clear that weekend — though December is getting more crowded with each passing day. Earlier this week, Paramount dated Top Gun: Maverick for December 23, mere days after Dune and West Side Story hit theaters.

For more on Free Guy and a new clip from the film, check out Reynolds’ tweet below.

 

