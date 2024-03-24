The notion of former wrestling stars becoming actors is not a surprising one, as appearing in organizations like World Wrestling Entertainment requires artists to create entertaining characters and perform death-defying stunts. Merging performance with physicality sets up many former WWE stars for success in cinema, and in recent years former wrestlers like John Cena and Dave Bautista have led successful film careers. However, there’s no former wrestler who transitioned to movie stardom quite like Dwayne Johnson.

Ever since his scene-stealing work in The Rundown and The Scorpion King series made him a household name for non-wrestling fans, Johnson has created an endearing screen persona that makes him perfect for action films. Although he’s now been a part of major blockbuster franchises like The Fast and the Furious and the DC Extended Universe, Johnson has also harbored ambitions to diversify his range. He will next be seen alongside Emily Blunt in the A24 drama The Smashing Machine for director Benny Safdie. Here are the ten best Dwayne Johnson movies, ranked.

10 ‘The Other Guys’ (2010)

Directed by Adam McKay

Self-awareness is critical to an action star’s success, and Johnson delivered one his most hilarious parody performances in Adam McKay’s buddy cop comedy The Other Guys. Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson appears within the opening moments of the film as the world-weary New York City Police Department Detectives Christopher Danson and P.K. Highsmith, respectively, who meets a gruesome fate after performing a dangerous stunt.

Johnson’s appearance is one of the critical reasons why The Other Guys succeeds as both a great buddy cop movie and a cheeky acknowledgement of action movie cliches. By portraying a character based off of his other roles, and being deposed in such a violent way, Johnson allows The Other Guys to begin on a high note. While Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg prove to have great chemistry throughout the film, Johnson proved that he could significantly impact a film’s tone with only a brief amount of screen time.

9 ‘Central Intelligence’ (2016)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thunder

Given how all-consuming Johnson’s personality is, it has been difficult for him to find a screen partner who can bounce off of him in a buddy cop adventure. However, Johnson proved to have great chemistry with the comedian Kevin Hart when they teamed up for the action-comedy Central Intelligence. The film stars Johnson as the adept CIA agent Bob Stone, who reunites with his high school friend Calvin Joyner (Hart) when their lives are threatened by a criminal conspiracy.

Although the film is largely reliant on gross out gags and chaotic action mayhem, Central Intelligence actually contains one of Johnson’s best performances. Johnson is cast against type as an awkward victim of childhood bullying, and manages to sell how his negative youthful experiences shaped his career as an espionage agent. It’s a surprisingly thoughtful premise that is packed with an equal amount of heart and humor.

8 ‘Jungle Cruise’ (2021)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

While basing a film on a Disney theme park attraction seems like it had the potential to be a disaster, Jungle Cruise is a terrific throwback to classic adventure movies. Johnson stars as the snarky steamboat driver Frank Wolff, who reluctantly agrees to transport the adventurous scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) on a mission within the depths of the rainforest to track down an enigmatic treasure.

While the film certainly draws a lot from classics like Raiders of the Lost Ark and The African Queen, Jungle Cruise thankfully does not take itself too seriously. As exciting as the film’s jungle-centric action sequences are, it's the combative, yet ultimately empathetic relationship between Johnson and Blunts’ characters that makes Jungle Cruise such a wholesome family adventure film. It serves as further proof that Johnson is as adept at comedy as he is at action.

7 ‘Fast & Furious 6’ (2013)

Directed by Justin Lin

While The Fast and Furious franchise has dramatically fluctuated in terms of quality, Fast & Furious 6 took the series in a joyfully ridiculous direction that proved its predecessor’s success was no fluke. After reluctantly become allies, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Luke Hobbs (Johnson) are forced to team up once more when the ruthless mercenary Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) hijacks a military convoy and steals a series of deadly weapons.

While The Fast and the Furious franchise has one of the best ensemble casts of any recurring action saga, it’s the chemistry between Johnson and Diesel that makes Fast & Furious 6 so entertaining. Seeing these former rivals work together to take down a common threat allows the film to incorporate some of the humor that has always been essential to its tone. Although Johnson’s role in the series was diminished in the subsequent installments, he plays a critical part in Fast & Furious 6.

6 ‘Get Smart’ (2008)

Directed by Peter Segal

Rebooting a classic television series that had become iconic for a reason isn’t always easy, but Get Smart was a savvy update of the original show that served as a clever homage to the espionage genre. Although the film focuses on the rookie secret agent Maxwell Smart (Steve Carrell) and his more experienced partner Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway), Johnson has a scene-stealing supporting role as the rival Agent 23.

Although he’s perhaps one of the most identifiable action heroes of his generation, Get Smart is one of the rare films in which Johnson got to play the villain. The twist involving Agent 23’s real loyalties served as a clever reveal that certainly elevated the tension within the third act. It’s a development that is hard to see coming based on how genuinely charismatic Johnson seems to be in the role.

5 ‘Pain & Gain’ (2013)

Directed by Michael Bay

While Michael Bay isn’t a filmmaker who is known for subtly, Pain & Gain is a hilarious satire of toxic masculinity that goes to some violently absurd places in its commentary about “the American dream.” Although Mark Wahlberg gives a rare villainous performance as the tempestuous bodybuilder Daniel Lugo, it is Johnson’s role as his cohort Daniel Lugo that serves as the film’s real scene stealer.

Although the fact that the film is based on a true story makes it somewhat disturbing, Pain & Gain makes it clear that it is not endorsing or lionizing its central characters. The film unpacks how jealousy and desire can lead a group of relatively incompetent egomaniacs into becoming violent criminals capable of causing significant harm to others. The nuanced commentary on America’s workout culture suggested that Johnson was capable of taking on more complex roles than some may have expected of him.

4 ‘Moana’ (2016)

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker

Although the films of Walt Disney Animation grew less relevant over time due to the peaking quality of Pixar’s output, Moana was a return to form for classic Disney musicals that wholly reinvented the princess story. The film centers on the titular Hawaiin princess (Auliʻi Cravalho), who seeks to protect her people from a crushing threat with the help of the disgraced warrior Maui (Johnson). While he only appears in a vocal capacity, Johnson infuses the film with a great amount of charisma. He also proved to be a talented singer, particularly with the fan-favorite musical number “You’re Welcome.”

While it was certainly popular upon its initial release during the 2016 Thanksgiving season, Moana has only become more popular in recent years. Johnson’s performance has become so iconic that he is expected to reprise it in the upcoming live-action remake set for release in 2025.

3 ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (2017)

Directed by Jake Kasdan

Although the original Jumanji was a cultural sensation that would be hard to replicate, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a rare franchise reboot that was unafraid to go in a completely new creative direction. While the original film had imagined a board game come to life, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle places its group of adolescent protagonists within the world of a video game.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle works because Johnson is playing an older version of Alex Wolff’s character, and thus must have the characteristics of an awkward teenage boy. Seeing Johnson react to his own physicality with wonderment adds a fun body swapping element to a film that already spares no expense when it comes to action and adventure. A surprising box office smash hit that capitalized on nostalgia for the original film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle inspired the worthy sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Release Date December 20, 2017 Director Jake Kasdan Cast Dwayne Johnson , Karen Gillan , Kevin Hart , Jack Black Runtime 119 minutes

2 ‘Fast Five’ (2011)

Directed by Justin Lin

Although the series risked becoming irrelevant if it simply did the same thing over and over again, The Fast and the Furious franchise finally stuck the right tone with Fast Five. Ditching the street racing premise for that of a heist movie, Fast Five saw Dom and his team of racers working for a rogue criminal organization to steal a safehouse stashed with cash. Their disruption of the local infrastructure forces the DEA to send Hobbs in and settle the case.

While Diesel's performance had begun to become a caricature of itself, Johnson helped inject a sense of momentum into The Fast and the Furious series, instantly becoming a fan-favorite character. While it’s not a series that has ever put a strong emphasis on character development, seeing Hobbs question his loyalties and end up joining forces with his former rivals makes for a compelling storyline.

1 ‘Southland Tales’ (2007)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Imaginative, idiosyncratic science fiction films are often not given the credit they deserve upon their initial release, but Southland Tales is a brilliant work of satire that has become increasingly relevant in recent years. Donnie Darko director Richard Kelly crafted a hilarious, yet disturbing look at a futuristic version of the United States that was overrun by divisive political parties, corporate domination, an oppressive security regime, and obsession with celebrity culture.

At the center of Kelly’s magnum opus is a performance unlike anything Johnson has ever done before. Johnson stars as the action star Boxer Santatros, who inadvertently finds himself at the center of a political revolution when he becomes involved with the adult film actress Krysta Now (Sarah Michelle Gellar). Both comically bold and surprisingly emotional, Johnson’s Southland Tales performance is his bravest and most successful role to date.

southland tales Release Date November 14, 2007 Director Richard Kelly Cast Carlos Amezcua , Curtis Armstrong , Robert Benz , Todd Berger , Dave Carlin , Joe Campana Runtime 144

