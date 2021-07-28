Over the last two decades, Dwayne Johnson has regularly headlined major blockbusters that have dominated the box office. The former WWE wrestler has proven to be a formidable and consistent presence at movie theaters around the world. Given just how many features he’s managed to star in, it can be easy to forget how many projects Johnson has been attached to that have sputtered out for a variety of reasons. Some of these have just been smaller-scale original films, while others have been large-scale blockbusters that would fit right in with Johnson’s typical star vehicles. Similar to the way Johnson movies tend to appeal to a wide range of audiences, so too have the actor’s unmade movies gone all over the map.

With Johnson’s newest motion picture, Jungle Cruise, preparing to exit the dock and sail off into movie theaters, now seems like a fine time to explore just what happened to eight particular Dwayne Johnson movies that never got off the ground.

Doc Savage

One of the earliest action heroes in comics, Doc Savage was a globe-trotting figure who chased down bad guys and was skilled in more fields (including, but not limited to, science, medicine, and sleuthing) than you have fingers. An influential figure in the world of comics and pulp action stories, Doc Savage’s popularity has endured enough to inspire a modern film adaptation. Shane Black was hired to direct this project in 2014 and two years later he made it clear that his choice to portray Doc Savage was none other than Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson would subsequently confirm that he was onboard to play Doc Savage and even began to lean into the idea that this character was the “world’s first superhero.” However, two years later, Johnson offered a discouraging update on the production, noting that issues with who actually owned the rights to Doc Savage were keeping the blockbuster from becoming a reality. At the time, Johnson expressed hope that these obstacles could be overcome, but by early 2020, the project had been dismissed in favor of a TV adaptation.

Johnny Bravo

Just a few months after Dwayne Johnson’s first star vehicle, The Scorpion King, hit movie theaters, word got out that this wrestler-turned-actor had found his next headlining project. Johnson was about to get smooth with the ladies by playing a live-action version of Johnny Bravo. Originating as a character on Cartoon Network, this wannabe Casanova proved popular enough with children that Warner Bros. decided to option the program to make it into a live-action film.

It’s not hard to see why Johnson was selected for the role. Not only was he reportedly an actual fan of Johnny Bravo, but he also had the muscular physique and could lay on the extreme self-confidence that defined this humorous character. Though Photoshopped fan art of Johnson as Johnny Bravo has become popular on the internet, this live-action comedy never got farther than just an announcement. Perhaps this was over troubles cracking a feature-length narrative for Johnny Bravo to inhabit.

San Andreas 2

You don’t see a lot of disaster movie sequels. Even Roland Emmerich has only gone to that well once with Independence Day: Resurgence. Many of these films are about ordinary people who just happen to be encountering enormous apocalyptic scenarios—not to mention the disasters themselves usually being once-in-a-lifetime events—so it can be difficult to figure out how that translates into further adventures.

Despite these inherent difficulties, the massive worldwide box office of San Andreas prompted the announcement that Dwayne Johnson would be headlining a follow-up. However, in the years since it was announced, minimal progress has been made on the project. By the time the Fall of 2019 rolled around, director Brad Peyton was unsure if the film would ever get off the ground due to Dwayne Jonhson’s packed schedule. Who knows if San Andreas 2 would be anything more than a rehash of its predecessor, but disaster movie sequels are so uncommon that it could have been interesting to see what kind of story was conjured up.

Untitled Dwayne Johnson Amish Action Movie

At the start of his career as a leading man, Johnson signed on to star in an untitled action movie that was inspired by the basic premise of the Harrison Ford thriller Witness. Yes, this was a Johnson action movie that would have involved an Amish community. No further details, including extra plot elements or a director, were revealed for the project but the mind reels with all the possibilities for enjoyably cornball action mayhem that could result from Dwayne Johnson colliding with this backdrop.

The film never got off the ground, however, which isn’t astonishing given how few official details were ever released for the production. Johnson got extremely busy during the earliest years of his film career, but other titles of his like Doom briefly soured the idea of Johnson being a viable action leading man. Perhaps this downward trend is why the world was deprived of the opportunity to see this particular movie.

Take My Wife

The proposed comedy Take My Wife would’ve paired up none other than Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson. This romantic comedy centered on a guy who, in trying to wiggle out of paying alimony checks, tries to turn an unorthodox individual into the perfect lover for his ex-wife. Though Perry and Johnson sound like an unusual combo, this would’ve been their second collaboration after Johnson made a cameo in the 2010 Perry directorial effort Why Did I Get Married Too?

This would’ve been a major step for Perry as a performer, as it would be a rare instance of him headlining a motion picture he didn’t also direct. Lionsgate, who snatched up Take My Wife, was likely hoping pairing up Perry with Johnson in a mainstream comedy would further increase his already significant star power. However, no further updates emerged on the film in the years that followed, possibly because of the extremely busy schedules of both Perry and Johnson. Moviegoers desperately hoping to see further work between the two actors will have to keep waiting.

Not Without Hope

In his time as a leading man, Dwayne Johnson has made action-oriented blockbusters and family movies his bread and butter. He’s been far less familiar with just straightforward dramas, with his closest forays into this genre being his participation in grounded sports films like Gridiron Gang and Fighting With My Family. At one point in time, though, Johnson was angling to make a big splash (literally) in the world of down-to-Earth dramas by starring in the survival thriller Not Without Hope.

The true story of four friends who get stranded at sea and then struggle to survive, Not Without Hope was set to be more along the lines of Cast Away than Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. However, this production was set up at Relativity Media, a troubled movie studio that would file for bankruptcy just two years after first announcing Not Without Hope. This put the project in turmoil and by the time it got revived by 36Films, Johnson was no longer attached to headline the film. Surprisingly, though, this wasn’t the end of Johnson’s attachment to Not Without Hope, as it was announced in September 2020 that he would now be producing a documentary adaptation instead. In the process, a chance to see Johnson inhabit a grounded drama slipped through the world’s fingers.

Tomorrowland

2015’s Tomorrowland movie has its share of defenders, but by and large, the reception to the feature was quite mixed. A film that felt glibber and more explosion-oriented than hopeful and whimsical, the underwhelming parts of Tomorrowland can’t help but make one wonder what an alternate version of the movie would’ve looked like. Turns out, there was an earlier iteration of this project, one that would have been headlined by none other than Dwayne Johnson.

In September 2008, it was announced that the Disney theme park ride Tomorrowland would be getting its own feature film from writers Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, with Johnson attached to star. No other details about this incarnation of Tomorrowland were announced but it was noted that this feature would take place in the far reaches of space. Johnson was in the middle of regularly headlining Disney family movies like The Game Plan and Race to Witch Mountain at the time, so this made perfect sense for their next collaboration.

However, Johnson would soon shift away from focusing primarily on family films, with 2011’s Fast Five re-energizing his career as an action movie leading man. This left the original take on Tomorrowland stuck on Earth and opened the door for the eventual version of Tomorrowland that largely underwhelmed moviegoers.

Teddy Bear

We’ve all seen movies based on video games, toys, comics, and everything in between. But what about movies based on a drawing? Could that work? A proposed feature based on a DeviantArt doodle, depicting a tiny teddy bear drawing out a sword against a gigantic monster while standing next to a sleeping child, was out to prove that it was possible. Such a project had Dwayne Johnson signed on to produce and likely star. Whether or not Johnson would be playing the teddy bear or a human character was unclear.

It’s easy to see why the prospect of adapting this illustration into a movie was appealing given how the doodle immediately gives off a compelling underdog story. However, after the original announcement in January 2013, no further updates emerged until in January 2021. This is when it was revealed that the production was revived as a Netflix movie entitled Teddy and the Guardians of the Night. Johnson and his company Seven Bucks Productions were producing the project, but Johnson was no longer involved as an actor in the feature. The jury’s still out if a drawing can inspire a functional movie, but this particular doodle won’t be inspiring a motion picture starring Dwayne Johnson.

