The script hails from 'The Mauritanian' scribes Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, who also wrote the latest draft of 'Black Adam.'

Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn are teaming back up to produce a high-octane action movie for Warner Bros. titled Emergency Contact that will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, reporting that Warner Bros. picked up the project as a pitch from the writing team of Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, who wrote the most recent draft of Johnson's big-budget superhero movie Black Adam as well as the acclaimed legal drama The Mauritanian.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the high-concept film supposedly takes place within the underground music scene of Austin, Texas.

Johnson will produce under his Seven Bucks Productions banner along with Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, while Flynn will produce via his FlynnPictureCo. and Abdul-Mateen will executive produce the film with Scott Sheldon, as well as Haines and Noshirvani. Chanel Bowling will oversee on behalf of FlynnPictureCo.

In addition to Black Adam, Johnson and Flynn produced Disney's upcoming adventure movie Jungle Cruise as well as Netflix's big-budget action film Red Notice. The latter pairs Johnson with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, while the former co-stars Emily Blunt and will be released July 30 on Disney+ and in theaters.

Abdul-Mateen won an Emmy for his work on Watchmen and recently played activist Bobby Seale in Netflix's Best Picture nominee The Trial of the Chicago 7 from writer-director Aaron Sorkin. The actor has a pair of Warner Bros. tentpoles on the horizon including The Matrix 4 and George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, and he's also due to reprise his DCEU role as Black Manta in James Wan's Aquaman sequel.

Abdul-Mateen next stars in the new Candyman movie from producer Jordan Peele, and he has also wrapped Michael Bay's action-thriller Ambulance, which pairs him with Jake Gyllenhaal. He's represented by WME and M88, while CAA and Grandview rep the Emergency Contact writers. This sounds like a really interesting project for both Abdul-Mateen as well as producer Johnson and Flynn, and I look forward to seeing who they tap to direct this movie. It might be worth giving Ilya Naishuller (Nobody) a look... if they really are going for a "high-octane" vibe.

