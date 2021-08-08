Dwyane Johnson is a hardworking man and he now just announced Project Rock's new football collection. Teaming up with Under Armour, Project Rock is a clothing line created by Johnson for the athlete who "plays hard and works hard" and is a look into Johnson's own fitness lifestyle.

Inspiring people to use their own motivation to get out and work out, Project Rock is now turning towards football, a sport that Johnson himself played until 1995 when he entered the NFL Draft but was not drafted by a team. The new line is filled with cleats, tops, hoodies, and more to help every football player for what they need.

Image via Project Rock

The line is filled with amazing items, including "superior gear such as limited-edition cleats, reversible mesh tops, comfortable hoodies, and more that feature bold branding and collegiate styling." You can get your own gear at Under Armour.

One of the most inspiring parts about this line is the Rock's own inspiration behind it. "Because of failure, my NFL dreams never came true," Johnson wrote in an Instagram post, and turning that failure into motivation is a great motivator to keep pushing on. "Because of failure, I am the hardest worker in the room. And because of failure, I’ve learned that the hard work will always begin and end, with me." Taking pictures for the new line at President William McKinley High School in Hawaii, where Johnson attended as a teenager, you can tell how much this clothing line means to Johnson. But, as Johnson also said, "Sometimes it’s the dreams that don’t come true, that give us life’s greatest lessons."

He wrote about his inspiration for his Project Rock Football Gear below!

You can see more images of the Project Rock collection below.

Image via Project Rock

Image via Project Rock

Image via Project Rock

Image via Project Rock

