Johnson also talks about what it’s like to reach a point in his career where everyone wants to work with him and he can get just about any film made.

With writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice starting to stream this Friday, I recently spoke to Dwayne Johnson about making the huge Netflix movie. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film is about one of the top FBI profilers, John Hartley (played by Johnson), forced to team with the "world's second most famous art thief," Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to track down the world's most famous art thief, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), aka "The Bishop." Loaded with action, around the world locations, and some very funny scenes between Johnson and Reynolds, Red Notice is well worth your time and it’s going to be a massive hit for Netflix. The film also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, and Vincenzo Amato and was produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany and Hiram Garcia, Wendy Jacobson, and Scott Sheldon.

During the interview, Johnson talked about what it’s like to reach a point in his career where everyone wants to work with him and he can get just about any film made, what it’s really like filming a big action sequence in a movie and what it was like filming the mine shaft sequence in Red Notice, how Rawson Marshall Thurber was inspired by Indiana Jones and movies like that, and more. In addition, I’d heard that Johnson had recently watched an early cut of director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam, so when Johnson was kind enough to let me ask another question even though I'd run out of time, we talked about his reaction to the film which led to a great answer. If you don’t have the time to watch the full interview make sure to watch 6:50 until the end.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New 'Red Notice' Trailer Delivers Shootouts, Fistfights, and Tons of Explosions

Watch what Dwayne Johnson had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Dwayne Johnson

What is it like after spending so many years paying his dues to be able to say, “I want to make this" and it gets made?

What is it really like filming a big action set piece like the mine sequence in Red Notice?

What was his reaction watching an early cut of Black Adam?

Here's the official synopsis:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

Image via Netflix

'Red Notice' Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know About Netflix's Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot & Dwayne Johnson Actioner The Rock, Deadpool, and Wonder Woman team up for Netflix's biggest blockbuster yet.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email