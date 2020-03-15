Dwayne Johnson Reveals ‘Red Notice’ Coronavirus Shutdown with Instagram Video

Filming on Netflix feature Red Notice has shut down for two weeks over coronavirus concerns. The heist feature starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds has been filming since late January. Red Notice joins numerous other movie and TV projects currently filming across the globe which have shut down for a minimum of two weeks to protect the health of all cast and crew members.

Johnson shared a video to his Instagram on Saturday of the shutdown announcement. Not only does he star in Red Notice Johnson also serves as a producer through his Seven Bucks Productions banner. As such, it was Johnson who made the announcement to the film’s cast and crew. In a lengthy caption echoing Johnson’s comments to the crew, the actor writes, in part:

“We are pressing pause on our @netflix production of RED NOTICE effective this Monday for the next two weeks. It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. […] We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will continue to pay the cast and crew while Red Notice is on pause. It’s still unclear at this time if the two-week shut down will have any significant impact on the filming schedule or release date. Netflix has already shut down work on many of its other projects currently in production, including Stranger Things 4.

Red Notice is still expected to land on Netflix in 2021. You can watch Johnson’s on-set announcement below. For more, read up on how movie and TV production shutdowns due to coronavirus are expected to impact Hollywood.