The strike has raised awareness about low residuals and the need for fair compensation for writers and actors.

Johnson's upcoming project includes a live-action adaptation of Moana, where he will reprise his role as Maui in a new thrilling adventure.

Dwayne Johnson has made a considerable donation to the SAG-AFTRA fund, in a demonstration of support for the performers who are currently a part of the strike. According to Variety, the actor made a very generous contribution to the amount the guild is attempting to raise in order to help the members of the organization that are affected the most due to the current cease of operations in the industry. While the exact amount provided by Johnson wasn't disclosed, the guild believes that his contribution will inspire other high-profile celebrities to support the cause.

The SAG-AFTRA joined the strike originally established by the Writers Guild of America earlier this year, with screenwriters announcing that they weren't being fairly compensated for their work. The strike allowed people from outside the industry to realize the severity of the problem currently affecting thousands of workers behind the movies and television series that entertain the world, raising awareness for the fact that residuals are extremely low considering the amount of money these productions generate. The strike will end when the studios sign a deal where they agree to pay writers and actors properly.

One of Dwayne Johnson's most recent projects has been Black Adam, where he played the titular anti-hero in an origin story that was meant to set the bases for the future of the DC Extended Universe. However, when James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to plan out the future of the franchise, plans involving Johnson's character were sidelined in favor of a new narrative starring some of the most popular superheroes in history. It remains to be seen if the actor will be able to portray Black Adam at some point in the future, with Gunn not denying the possibility of seeing his return.

What's Next for The Rock?

When productions are allowed to properly resume their work when the strike is over, Johnson will return to one of his most successful roles in recent years. A live-action adaptation of Moana is currently in development at Disney, and the actor will portray Maui once again after voicing the character when the original movie premiered in theaters in 2016. Currently scheduled for release on June 27, 2025, the movie will tell the story of a young woman looking for her destiny in a new way, with a thrilling adventure set to the original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

