Seven Bucks Production has found a new partner for their upcoming titles. According to Deadline, the production company created by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia has signed a first-look deal with 20th Television. The announcement comes a few months after the company signed a first-look deal with Disney related to their theatrical division. The new deal will include a wide range of projects, from drama shows to animated shows aimed at an adult audience stealing the spotlight thanks to the two companies.

Dwayne Johnson has been working alongside the Walt Disney Company over the course of a large portion of his career. The star recently reprised his voice role as Maui in Moana 2, the animated sequel that took the global box office by storm a couple of months ago. Johnson is expected to become Maui once again for the upcoming live-action remake of the first Moana movie. The upcoming blockbuster will be directed by Thomas Kail, who worked with the studio during the development of the recorded performance of Hamilton that is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company also worked with Dwayne Johnson during the development of Jungle Cruise. The movie directed by Jaume Collet-Serra brought the classic attraction from the Disney theme parks to the big screen through an adventure that also featured Emily Blunt. The latest stage of Johnson's career has allowed him to strengthen his relationship with Disney thanks to the expansion of the Moana franchise. Time will tell which other instant classics can come out of the new partnership between the studio and Seven Bucks Productions.

