The Big Picture A24's The Smashing Machine wraps early.

Dana White believes Dwayne Johnson could receive an Oscar nod for the role.

The movie has been filming in Vancouver for the better part of the summer.

In a surprising turn of events, The Smashing Machine, the highly anticipated A24 film directed by Benny Safdie and starring Dwayne Johnson, has wrapped filming in Vancouver earlier than anticipated. Originally slated to continue through August, the production concluded ahead of schedule, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the final product. The Smashing Machine sees Johnson stepping into the shoes of Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter known as "The Smashing Machine". Kerr rose to prominence in the MMA world due to his imposing size, incredible strength, and exceptional wrestling skills. His career highlights include competing in top-tier promotions like the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Japan's Pride Fighting Championships. Kerr’s dominance in the ring, characterized by a record of 15 wins with 11 by knockout or submission, made him a formidable force in the sport's early, unregulated era.

There's immense interest from the world of combat sports in how the film comes across. Dana White, the President and CEO of UFC, told Collider exclusively last month that he believed Johnson had a shot at awards glory for the role, having been given an up-close-and-personal view of his preparation.

The Rock will kill this. He will nail this role. I know how serious he's taking this, I know who's working with him, and I know how hard he's working on this film. I think that this could be the opportunity for The Rock to actually be nominated for an Oscar. This has been a passion project for him for a while, and he has 100% of the support from the UFC. Obviously, he's a friend of mine, and this is his chance for an Oscar.

Joining Johnson in this gripping biopic is Emily Blunt, adding another layer of star power to the project. The collaboration between Safdie and A24 continues their successful partnership, which previously brought us the critically acclaimed Uncut Gems in 2019. Co-directed by Benny and his brother Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems was a significant hit for A24, grossing $50 million on a $19 million budget and earning widespread acclaim for Adam Sandler’s transformative performance.

What is 'The Smashing Machine' Based On?

Image via Universal Pictures

The film draws its inspiration from the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr. Directed by John Hyams, the documentary delves into the tumultuous highs and lows of Kerr’s career, capturing the raw and unfiltered reality of his life both inside and outside the ring. Safdie’s film aims to bring this compelling story to a wider audience, blending the intense physicality of MMA with the emotional depth of Kerr’s personal struggles.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on The Smashing Machine and more breaking news from the world of film. With Benny Safdie at the helm and Dwayne Johnson leading the cast, this A24 project is poised to be a knockout hit.