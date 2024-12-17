Before the days of Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog and Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. smashing box office records worldwide, popular video games had a bad streak making the transition to the big screen. Similarly, Dwayne Johnson struggled to become the next Arnold Schwarzenegger early in his acting career before he found success with the Fast & Furious franchise, Disney’s Moana, and the Jumanji sequels. In both cases, the film industry was not ready to take Johnson and the gaming craze seriously enough until the right projects came along.

When Universal planned to have the popular WWE superstar-turned-actor headline an adaptation of Midway’s arcade classic Spy Hunter in the mid-2000s, there was serious potential to launch an exciting franchise to rival James Bond and The Bourne Identity series. Johnson’s natural charisma and larger-than-life physique made him the perfect fit for a superspy who uses a high-tech supercar to battle evildoers worldwide. Add to that the hiring of the legendary John Woo to elevate the action sequences with his cinematic Hong Kong style. Unfortunately, the world was not ready for this ambitious action-adventure epic.

What Is 'Spy Hunter' About?

Image via Midway

Created by game designer George Gomez, who was inspired by the music from the Bond films, the original Spy Hunter arcade game from 1983 followed an unnamed secret agent who battles enemies and protects civilian vehicles on a freeway using a souped-up sportscar called the G-6155 Interceptor. The game’s popularity in the arcades spawned sequels and spinoffs for multiple gaming platforms. The most popular of them all was a Playstation 2 remake in 2001 that sold 900,000 copies in the U.S. and featured a developed premise that would serve as the blueprint for the potential film.

In 2003, Fast & Furious producer Neal H. Moritz saw potential in a big-screen adaptation capitalizing on his hit 2001 street-racing action picture. Johnson was coming off the heels of some early movie success with The Mummy Returns and its spinoff The Scorpion King when he signed on to star in Spy Hunter. Not only was the project a potential franchise starter for Johnson, but it would also have been the perfect vehicle to compete with his future co-star and rival Vin Diesel, who just had success with another subverted spy-adventure blockbuster xXx.

The Writer of 'Collateral' And John Woo Were Involved In The Development Of 'Spy Hunter'

Per a script review from Latino Review in 2006, Spy Hunter’s screenplay by Stuart Beattie (Collateral, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra) was an action-packed spectacle with chase sequences rivaling Raiders of the Lost Ark and Bad Boys II. Johnson was set to play Alex Decker, a special agent of the International Espionage Service (I.E.S.) whose purpose is to combat an enemy organization NOSTRA. The rouge group of spies profit from global conflict, and Decker must locate an ex-MI5 agent responsible for creating the I.E.S. who possesses a military encryption code to access the Pentagon.

Beattie’s Spy Hunter script takes all the fun of a Bond film and meshes it with various Easter eggs from the video games. One of the game’s popular features was the Interceptor’s ability to transform into other vehicles, including a speedboat. Beattie’s script called for similar moments, such as the Interceptor turning into a snowmobile in a Himalayas chase sequence and later a jet ski. Even the use of Henry Mancini’s Peter Gunn theme song was written into the opening sequence as a nod to the '80s arcade game (which heavily featured the song).

When Woo signed on to direct Spy Hunter, he already had Mission: Impossible 2 under his belt. As his biggest Hollywood hit, Woo helped Tom Cruise transition from dramatic heartthrob to bonafide action star. He helped Cruise make the Ethan Hunt character less of an agent surviving by his wits and more of an athletic, two-gun-wielding superspy. Johnson needed a director of Woo’s talent to make Alex Decker a memorable, cool action hero similar to the protagonists in his Hong Kong films. But the dream of Johnson and Woo together would not come to pass.

Multiple Rewrites And Dwayne Johnson's Box Office Failures Derailed 'Spy Hunter'

Image via HBO

Spy Hunter underwent multiple drafts from writers including Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Zak Penn, Mark Swift, and Damien Shannon. The rewrites caused production delays year after year. Come 2006, Johnson suffered from several box-office disappointments. One notable flop was an adaptation of another video game classic, Doom, which was produced by Universal. Meanwhile, Woo was having bad luck in Hollywood when his war epic Windtalkers and the Ben Affleck sci-fi thriller Paycheck failed to connect with audiences, effectively putting his American filmmaking ambitions on ice. The prospect of having two talents with several flops involved in a big-budget franchise starter was too risky for Universal to take a chance on.

Johnson eventually fulfilled his Spy Hunter commitment by appearing as Decker in the critically derived video game Spy Hunter: Nowhere to Run in 2006. The film adaptation has since gone into turnaround to Warner Bros., who bought out Midway and its library after the publisher filed for bankruptcy in 2009. Though the project had its share of restarts and pauses, including Resident Evil’s Paul W.S. Anderson and Venom's Ruben Fleischer attached to direct at different times, no one has been able to get the Interceptor started. Beattie reflected on the experience in a 2009 interview with Collider when he still held out hope for Spy Hunter’s future. “If it's still available, and Dwayne's still interested five to 10 years from now ... if I could ever do it, I would," Beattie said. "But until then it just needs that filmmaker that a studio will trust with that kind of budget. But being a fun, summer movie and with Dwayne, it would kill."