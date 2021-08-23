Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised tourists Saturday morning as they rode through his neighborhood on one of the iconic Big Bus Celebrity Tours in Los Angeles, and captured the entire interaction via his Instagram account.

As he pulled up in his truck with his window down, Johnson called out to the tourists "Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?" Surprised tourists were quick to scream and pull out their camera to grab a snap of the star. In the comments of his Instagram post, plenty of celebrities reacted with just as much humor and excitement, including his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart and Oscar award-winner Viola Davis.

Over on Twitter, a repost of the video garnered a lot of attention, leading to an outpouring of love and praise for the wrestler-turned-actor, as well as a sweet sentiment from Jameela Jamil who stated that The Rock "remains best."

Image via Disney

RELATED: Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson's Production Company Team for First Female Pinkerton Agent Pic for Amazon

The Rock was in high spirits this weekend with the news that Jungle Cruise was holding steady at number three in the box office, nearly a month after the film was released. The new IP, which is based on the beloved Disney Parks ride by the same name, already has a sequel in the works, according to Johnson.

In addition to the Jungle Cruise sequel, Black Adam, and Jumanji 3, Johnson is also working on a sequel to San Andreas, a massive holiday film with Hiram Garcia, and so much more. The Rock is a busy, busy man, so it's always fun to see that he keeps the fans in mind as he goes about his day. After all, he is no stranger to surprising fans and keeping it real.

Check out the bus tour's reaction to The Rock below:

KEEP READING:'Jungle Cruise' Deleted Scenes: Home Release Includes 16 Minutes of New Footage

Share Share Tweet Email

Christian Bale to Play Drug-Smuggling Preacher in 'The Church of Living Dangerously' Charles Randolph, who won an Oscar for co-writing 'The Big Short,' will adapt David Kushner's Vanity Fair article.

Read Next