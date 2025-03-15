Although he is now known as being one of the most successful movie stars in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson was once considered to be an underdog when it came to major star vehicles. Although there have been many professional wrestlers over the course of history that dipped their toes into acting, Johnson was not intent on simply doing cameos or appearing to make fun of himself; he was intent on being a legitimate action hero, and took on roles similar to those taken on by stars like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis in the 1980s. Despite the fact that it was initially perceived to be a financial disappointment, the adventure film The Rundown showed just how charismatic Johnson could be as an action star, which led to his increased viability within the next decade of his career.

What Is ‘The Rundown’ About?