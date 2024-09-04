Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no stranger to a Netflix Top 10 takeover. The wrestler-turned-actor’s entire credit sheet is essentially one fan-favorite after another. But back in 2003, before Netflix began its streaming service, the actor starred in Peter Berg’s action flick, The Rundown. Obviously, the title never got its shot at the platform’s Top 10, which is what makes it all the more exciting that, 20 years later, the movie is taking on more recent competition. Currently at the #10 spot, who knows how long it will take Johnson and his co-lead, Seann William Scott (the American Pie film series), to catch up with The Deliverance and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Your classic action-packed buddy comedy, The Rundown, sees two men with personalities about as different as they come, forced to work together for their survival. Johnson stars as a bounty hunter named Beck, who’s been tasked with trekking to the Amazon to find and retrieve his boss’s son, Travis (Scott). But Travis has gotten himself into a bit of trouble during his time away and isn’t too keen on giving up his recently found treasure to a ruthless hunter (Christopher Walken). Together, Beck and Travis try to find a way out of their predicament while holding onto Travis’s finding and both vying for the attention of the same woman (Rosario Dawson).

Scott and Johnson are a duo who you wouldn’t expect to play well opposite one another, but it somehow works in The Rundown. Overflowing with action and well-balanced with comedy, the movie was the perfect and logical next step for Johnson, who was wrapping up his tenure in The Mummy films and ready to show off his comedic chops. This was also the heyday of Scott’s career, with the actor having already gained fame from the American Pie franchise. Combining the two - one burgeoning action star and one already known comedian - made for the perfect mix and dynamic. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie landed a 70% critics score, making it not the best of Johnson’s career, but not a San Andreas or Baywatch either.

Peter Berg’s Second Foray Into Directing

Serving as his sophomore feature-length production, Berg’s career fully took off shortly after The Rundown when he delivered audiences the hard-hitting and emotional production, Friday Night Lights. After working with the likes of Will Smith and Denzel Washington, Berg settled into a collaborative relationship with Mark Wahlberg, with the two teaming up on such titles as Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, Mile 22, and most recently, Spenser Confidential.

Watch the pair in all their combined glory with The Rundown now streaming on Netflix.

