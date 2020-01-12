Dwayne Johnson’s Childhood Is About to Become a Feel-Good NBC Show

NBC has ordered The Young Rock, a series based on the childhood of Dwayne Johnson. Naturally, Johnson is involved at the ground level with this project, which makes me both very excited for what this show will become and very worried my favorite big, bald Hollywood boy will never get any sleep.

According to Variety, The Young Rock will be a comedy series based on Johnson’s childhood. The network has ordered 11 episodes for the single cam show and — get this — Johnson will appear in every single episode. The wrestler-turned-actor-turned-powerhouse-businessman will executive produce under his Seven Bucks Production Banner. Johnson’s Seven Bucks colleagues Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz will also serve as executive producers on The Young Rock. Additionally, Nahnatchka Khan will executive produce and has co-written the pilot with Jeff Chiang. Having these two on board is a good sign considering Khan and Chiang work on a similar nostalgia-set series, ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, which is based on the life of chef Eddie Huang.

Gewirtz and Johnson both hopped on Twitter shortly after news of NBC’s order hit the internet. Gewirtz shared a teaser clip promoting the show made up of photos from Johnson’s childhood while writing in a tweet, “Living in 13 different states… Getting arrested… meeting legends… hitting puberty… This is going to be such a fun show. #YoungRock coming to @nbc!”

As for Johnson, he shared a link to news about The Young Rock and wrote, “The Forrest Gump-ian childhood I had growing up is coming to @nbc. Only my life included more arrests and kickin’ puberty’s ass when I turned 8. This is gonna be a fun show. #YoungRock.”

The Forrest Gump-ian childhood I had growing up is coming to @nbc. Only my life included more arrests and kickin’ puberty’s ass when I turned 8 😂🤦🏽‍♂️.

This is gonna be a fun show. #YoungRock https://t.co/slt8uUGzJw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2020

This will be Johnson’s second big TV gig following his current starring role on HBO’s Ballers. The Jumanji: The Next Level star is also a seasoned TV host and presenter, with his most recent hosting gig being The Titan Games, also for NBC.

The Young Rock is coming to NBC but we’ll update you when the premiere date is finally announced. For more on what’s happening in the world of TV, check out CBS ordering a Clarice Starling series and SYFY’s recent order for a Child’s Play spinoff show.