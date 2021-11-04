“We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs," the star said.

The tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust has shaken the film industry to its core. There have been various reports since the incident of unsafe working conditions on set that have since been refuted by the film's production company; elsewhere, debates have been sparked as to whether real guns should be used as movie props.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Variety at the premiere of his action-packed film, Red Notice, one of the biggest stars on the planet, Dwayne Johnson, pledged that all of his future productions will only use rubber guns. In his words:

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all. [...] We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. [...] We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”

He continues:

“There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we’re proud of that. But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together.”

It's a big statement from one of Hollywood's key leading men, whose fingers can be found in myriad celluloid pies: from Jumanji to the Fast and Furious franchise, and the upcoming Black Adam. As Variety puts it, "Johnson's endorsement to end the use of real firearms can kick-off a domino effect of safe decision-making across Hollywood productions."

The Rust shooting investigation is still ongoing.

