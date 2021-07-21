The apparent feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel continues, as The Rock has commented on The Fast Saga lead star's previous statement about how he gave “tough love” on set. During an interview for The Hollywood Reporter alongside Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt, Johnson quickly laughed off Diesel’s quote before implying he won’t be returning to a main Fast & Furious movie anytime soon.

To those in need of some context, there’s a reported ongoing dispute between the two action heroes, which supposedly started during the shooting of the three Fast Saga movies of which Johnson was part. Last June, while speaking to Men’s Health, Diesel claimed he purposefully engineered the feud in order to push Johnson to give his best acting ever. In Diesel’s words, he “could give a lot of tough love” on set, but he doesn’t regret the technique. Diesel also says his approach was “not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

The ruse doesn’t seem to be too amusing to Johnson, even if the actor said that he “laughed hard” when he first heard about Diesel’s comments. In Johnson’s words, “I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.” Blunt, meanwhile, couldn't resist adding, “Thank God. He carried you through that.”

Well, it looks like Hollywood is sitting on an unexplored goldmine. Someone should get both Johnson and Diesel in a WWE ring, let them solve their feud, and film the whole affair. We'd have the next summer blockbuster ready to break box office records in no time.

F9 is currently available in theaters worldwide and on the run to garner an impressive box office return, especially in the midst of the world's ongoing pandemic. As with other big Disney releases for 2021, such as Cruella and Black Widow, Jungle Cruise will have a tandem release when it hits both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30.

