WWE is having a killer week, and this time the attention is on NXT, its third brand, which followed the success of Monday Night Raw's Netflix debut with another huge win, drawing its highest TV viewership in over five years. The event, which aired on The CW, pulled in an impressive 957,000 total viewers between 8 and 10 PM ET, with 341,000 of those in the coveted 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen data. Those marked the best numbers for NXT since September 2019, when the show was on the USA Network, and the strongest since its move to The CW in October 2024, which is another sign of how popular the company is right now.

For those unaware, NXT initially started out as a developmental brand for WWE, designed to help rookie stars hone their craft but, over time and under the leadership of WWE's now Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and currently, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, became a third brand for the company in its own right. It still helps up and coming wrestlers but blends them with experienced stars from the world of wrestling and has its own dedicated audience.

The highlight of the night for the casual viewers was undoubtedly a special appearance by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The People’s Champion closed out the event with a promo in the ring that turned the air blue, which was definitely well received by the fans in Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

What Were the Big Results on WWE NXT?

The card for “New Year’s Evil” was stacked with marquee matchups that delivered in a big way, and crowned three of WWE's most promising superstars, while also putting the women of the brand on the map:

NXT Women’s Championship : Giulia dethroned Roxanne Perez to claim the title in a hard-fought match.

: dethroned to claim the title in a hard-fought match. NXT Women’s North American Championship : Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious in a Fatal Four-Way against Cora Jade , Kelani Jordan , and Lola Vice .

: emerged victorious in a Fatal Four-Way against , , and . NXT Championship: Oba Femi captured the gold for the first time, defeating Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a Triple Threat match.

NXT’s record-breaking numbers come hot on the heels of WWE’s flagship Monday Night Raw making its highly anticipated debut on Netflix. The January 6 premiere from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, featured The Rock in multiple segments, continuing his recent run of appearances across WWE programming, and highlighting his greater role in the company going forward as he now sits among the board of directors of TKO, the parent company for both WWE and the mixed martial arts outfit, UFC.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE NXT.