Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Nikki "Bella" Garcia, in their shared home. He called the police to their home on himself, went to jail, and posted the $25,000 bail. Now, Garcia and Chigvintsev are getting a divorce, and he has reportedly asked for spousal support from Garcia, with the suit stating that he was denying Garcia that same right. That isn't stopping one of his former Dancing With the Stars friends and co-stars from defending him, praising how brilliant of a dancer he is in the middle of his divorce and domestic violence charges.

Gleb Savchenko, who is currently one of the professional dancers on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, spoke to E! News at the premiere for Season 33. There, he addressed Chigvintsev's headlines and said that he was sending his former co-star "love." Chigvintsev was reportedly not returning to Dancing With the Stars prior to the charges against him. Since, Chigvintsev has seemingly only made statements about his arrest and divorce through his attorneys.

Savchenko spoke to E! News and praised Chigvintsev as a dancer. “He’s part of the family. He’s such a great dancer that people don’t realize,” Savchenko told the outlet at the premiere. “He’s the quality. It’s not about quantity, it’s about the quality.” He went on to say that Chigvintsev knows “how to create a beautiful routine.” Savchenko also clarified that he is still close friends with Chigvintsev and said that the two talk often. “He’s just my brother,” Savchenko said, telling E! News “and I send him love and positivity.” Reportedly, they're still in touch. “I talk to him all the time.”

Past Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Criticized Chigvintsev

Savchenko is one of the few voices defending Chigvintsev from his Dancing With the Stars days. Chigvintsev's former partner, Lea Thompson, said that he would yell at her for not understanding steps and even when she tried to tell him that she was a ballet dancer and work with him, he'd shut her down. She said, “I was never allowed to say, ‘Can I try this?’ He would get so mad at me.” Fern Britton from Chigvintsev's days on Strictly Come Dancing claimed that he would physically assault her during their time as partners. “[Artem] would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me.” Savchenko did not mention these claims when he praised Chigvintsev's dancing ability.

