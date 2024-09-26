Former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev is finally breaking his silence. Just weeks after Chigvintsev was charged on suspicion of domestic violence and his ongoing divorce battle with wife, Nikki Garcia, the professional dancer and reality TV star is sharing his feelings after being cleared of the charges. In a statement to E! News, Chigvintsev is incredibly relieved to be let off the hook from being charged with domestic violence.

On September 24, 2024, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office put out a press release that revealed that after a thorough investigation, review, and evaluation, they have concluded that Chigvintsev cannot be charged with domestic violence. In his statement, Chigvintsev reveals the effects the whole ordeal had on him in the following words: “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

In his statement, Chigvintsev also stressed that his son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev has always been his primary focus. The former DWTS pro remarked that being a father has been the greatest blessing, and he is committed to providing his son with love and support as he seeks to secure an equal custody arrangement. He also expressed immense gratitude to all those who supported him amid this challenging period and appreciated that they “saw the truth for what it was” as he aims to move on from this chapter. Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Garcia, filed for divorce on September 11, 2024, shortly after his arrest on charges of corporal injury to a spouse in August 2024.

Investigations Conclude That Artem Chigvintsev Wasn’t the Primary Aggressor

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Artem Chigvintsev’s attorney, Ilona Antonyan, revealed details about the ongoing divorce between Chigvintsev and Garcia. Antonyan expressed that the primary focus was to gain an equal shared custody schedule for the couple’s son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

The attorney also shed light on Chigvintsev’s dedication to his role as a father and has also dropped some more facts on the August 29, 2024, incident. Antonyan revealed how the investigations and facts showed that Chigvintsev was not the primary aggressor. She also remarked that he was trying to protect himself and his son. Chigvintsev’s attorney strengthened her stance in the following words, “I believe that to be true even if the burden of proof would be the preponderance of evidence, which is the standard of proof in family court.”

The statement also revealed that the former DWTS pro has a solid support system, and she believes that he will emerge from this situation with “strength and dignity.” The attorney also believes that once the custody issue has been settled, that’s a mammoth issue that will make the rest of the proceedings flow smoother.

