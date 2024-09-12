Artem Chigvintsev is now facing a reckoning from celebrities he used to work with. After he reportedly took Nikki "Nikki Bella" Garcia's name out of his Instagram bio following assault charges against him, other celebrities began to share times they worked with the dancer. Chigvintstev married Garcia in 2022 and the two share a son, Matteo. It has been reported that Chigvintstev called the police on himself to get an ambulance to come to their shared home. He then called back and called off the ambulance, but the police still had to make a house call, and they determined that Chigvintstev needed to be put under arrest. He was then charged with domestic violence and posted a $25,000 dollar bail.

It was rumored that Garcia had begun looking at divorce attorneys after the incident. She had to go to Las Vegas to host Unfinished Beef with Rob Riggle for Labor Day a few days later and was greeted with the crowd cheering for her. Details of the incident remain under wraps, but fans took notice that Chigvintstev took Garcia's name out of his bio and left it with just “Father to Matteo, DWTS Pro Dancer, Emmy Nominated Choreographer, DWTS Mirror Ball Winner, SCD Mirror Ball Winner.”

It did not last long. Shortly after people began commenting on the move, Chigvintstev added Garcia's tag back to his bio with a bride emoji and a black heart next to it. Chigvintstev is not tagged in Garcia's bio at all. Since the incident, rumors about their marriage have surfaced and others have come out saying negative things about Chigvintstev. He is no longer a dancer on Dancing With the Stars this season, but that was announced prior to the charges.

Lea Thompson Experienced Chigvintstev's Temper

While on a September episode of Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast, Back to the Future star Lea Thompson opened up about partnering with Chigvintstev while on Dancing With the Stars. Thompson shared that when she was partnered with him in 2014, it was a less than fun experience because he took it very seriously (as it was his first year) and she was trying to have fun. "It was his first year, and it was a big deal to him, and he was so intense," she said. "I didn't realize how important it was ... it was so much more important to him than to me, honestly. And so that made me really nervous. Like, it made me crazy after a while."

Thompson went on to explain that she was a ballet dancer and when she tried to ask Chigvintstev to talk to her in terms she understood, he said he didn't know those and would yell at her when she didn't understand the ballroom terms he was using. "I remember once he was really mad at me because I was counting crazy," she recalled, sharing how she would say the number to the steps aloud. "He was like, 'Why are you counting like that?' And I was like, what?" She went on to joke with Burke about how much the professional dancers do yell at the celebrities. "It's so funny when I watched Dancing with the Stars, no one realizes how much you guys are screaming at us," she said. "I'm sorry. I was like, my mind works a different way."

This is far from the first time. Before joining Dancing With the Stars, Chigvintstev was on the UK version of DWTS, Strictly Come Dancing and in 2015, his dance partner Fern Britton, talked about how he would shove and kick her. “We would be in a hold, and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me,” she claimed in an interview with The Huffington Post UK. She also claimed that he would tell her he was going to "kill" her and criticized her dancing. “I would say, ‘Oh please just kill me, it would be easier,’” she said. “Or what was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.’ I thought, ‘Well, I won’t correct him on that one.’”

