Not every show can proudly admit that it has aired over 500 episodes. Dancing With the Stars is one of the rare few, and in honor of this accolade, the televised competition will go back in time and revisit some of its most memorable moments. This week, stars and their pro partners will revive choreography from previous seasons, adding their own flair to iconic routines performed by past mirrorball winners. In addition, the show's 500th episode special will also feature an "Instant Dance Challenge", which with pairs only finding out what dance style and song they will perform to 5 minutes before heading to the ballroom. In case you are curious to know which standout dances from other seasons will be the source of inspiration behind Danny Amendola or Chandler Kinney's next performance, here is a debrief of what you need to know before tuning in on Tuesday.

When and Where Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 7 Releasing?

Week 7's episode will be both televised and livestreamed simultaneously. The 500th anniversary special will air on Tuesday, November 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney +. For those who can't watch it in real time, the episode will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. In case you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Songs Are Contestants Performing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 7?

To commemorate the hundreds of episodes that DWTS has aired in the past couple of years, contestants and their pros will recreate some particularly memorable dance numbers with previous mirrorball winners. Find out which songs and iconic choreographies that the duos drew inspiration from for their next performance.

Couple Song Choice Inspiration Danny Amendola & Witney Carson “Hey Pachuco” - Royal Crown Revue Hélio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s quickstep (Season 5) Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong “Para Te” - Appart Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough’s Argentine Tango (Season 16) Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson “Work Song” - Hozier Riker Lynch and Allison Holker's contemporary Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” - Gotan Project James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess' Argentine tango (Season 23) Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten “Chuck Berry" - Pharell Williams Jordan Fischer and Lindsey Arnold's quickstep (Season 25) Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold “Glimpse of Us” - Joji Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas' Viennese waltz

What Happened in the Previous Episode of 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Halloween Night was marked by nightmare recreations, with stars using their greatest fears as fuel for their haunting performances. From rugby player Ilona Maher pretending to be a psycho killer to former NBA athlete Dwight Howard acting like a frightening boogeyman, the dance numbers throughout the night were haunting. Six weeks into the competition, audiences were eager to see the judges rewarding the pairs with a perfect score, and to their surprise, there were several 10s (primarily coming from Carrie Ann Inaba). Joey Graziadei and Chandler Kinney were once again toe-to-toe on the leaderboard as the only two duos that scored two 10s and one 9.

Their position in the ranking only solidified during the dance face-off that happened later in the evening. The winners from that segment were Graziadei, Howard, and The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran. After receiving a higher mark than she's ever had on the show, Tran and her pro partner Sasha Farber were sent home in a shocking elimination. Although it was clear that the reality star had improved significantly on Halloween Night, landing closer to the top than to the bottom, the fans doubled on votes to keep Maher and Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik in the competition.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 7

With Tran no longer on the run for the shimmery DWTS trophy, fans were upset to see her go. Many took to social media to react to the striking result, as well as comment on the night's disproportionate scores. Here are a few tweets about last week's episode, which really made audiences' blood boil.

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33?

DWTS will continue to run smoothly every Tuesday until the end of the season. Below is a complete schedule for the episodes coming up, as well as when the anticipated finale will air.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 September 17, 2024 Episode 2 September 24, 2024 Episode 3 October 7, 2024 Episode 4 October 8, 2024 Episode 5 October 15, 2024 Episode 6 October 22, 2024 Episode 7 October 29, 2024 Episode 8 November 5, 2024 Episode 9 November 12, 2024 Episode 10 November 19, 2024 Episode 11 November 26, 2024

Other Reality Shows To Watch If You Like 'Dancing With the Stars'

Given that the reality hit will release episodes on a weekly basis, there is more than enough time also to check out other dance-related shows on streaming. Here are three recommendations to keep you company as you wait for the next DWTS episode to drop.

'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

If you don't mind when dance and drama mix, then Dance Moms should be on your radar. Although the show is evidently problematic given that a group of seasoned performers is coached by a temperamental instructor called Abby Lee Miller, it is still interesting to see these young dancers going to competitions and taking audiences by surprise with their talent. As the title hints at, this reality show also focuses on the mothers of these dancers and how they interact with each other amid their children's rehearsals and recitals. The level of competitiveness is through the roof here, many times with students having to face each other off in the studio to earn a solo. Before starring in films like The Fallout and My Old Ass, Maddie Ziegler's career took off during her time in Dance Moms as one of Abby's personal favorites in the classroom.