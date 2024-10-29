Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko is calling out Brooks Nader after their messy breakup. The DWTS Season 33 partners sparked romance rumors thanks to their magical chemistry on the dance floor of the competition show. Then, they were spotted kissing by the paparazzi while they were taking a walk in Beverley Hills on September 28, 2024. However, Savchenko and Nader’s recent social media posts suggest that they have called it quits.

Savchenko shared a video on TikTok on October 28, 2024, where he pointed towards seeking revenge from someone. “I don’t call it revenge, I call it returning the favor,” mouthed the professional dancer to the TikTok sound. But that’s not all! In another TikTok, Savchenko mouthed along to a sound about having a short temper and a quick reaction to things that test his patience. The reality star also shared yet another TikTok where he joked about his girlfriend existing only in his imagination. After all this, the fans are speculating that the dancer’s social media posts are all directed towards his ex.

But Brooks Nader hasn’t been holding back either. Savchenko and Nader were eliminated during Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Episode 5, which aired on October 15, 2024. Less than two weeks after their departure from the show, Nader shared a TikTok with the caption: “When he’s breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating.” She then shared another video from a Halloween party where she referred to one of the spooky decorations of a fake human head as her ex-boyfriend. All of this back-and-forth social media posting from the couple is pointing towards a bitter ending to their rumored romance.

Savchenko and Nader Never Confirmed Their Relationship

Right after the premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 33, Savchenko and Nader became fan favorites. The two would often post TikToks with each other to give the fans a sneak peek into their rehearsals. While they never actually confirmed anything, the DWTS duo was spotted kissing in Beverley Hills, as reported by E! News and later posted a TikTok of them kissing without any explanation.

However, the former couple never actually went on the record to confirm that they were seeing each other. Even after sharing a quick kiss on DWTS Season 33, Episode 2, the partners maintained that they were just friends. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Nader claimed that they were just having fun and living their lives. Savchenko added that the two of them had developed a great rapport after rehearsing with each other for days on end. Both DWTS stars claimed that they were simply “getting into character” while addressing their palpable chemistry on the show.

While speaking with Page Six, Savchenko addressed b on social media and shared that they were just focused on winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the show. He did go on to say that Nader was great and while they were great together on the dance floor, there was nothing romantic about their connection.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is currently airing on Tuesday nights on both ABC and Disney+. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

