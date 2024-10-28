Halloween is just a few days away and Dancing With the Stars will bring horror to the dance floor ahead of the anticipated holiday. For Week 7, the stars will dress up in spooky costumes and channel some of their greatest nightmares through their performances. Halloween Night will also bring back the show's signature dance-off, with contestants and their pro partners having to face off other cast members from Season 33, in order to get points. In addition, Season 32's winning duo Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskyi will return to the ballroom with a brand-new choreography. Before tuning in, here is everything you need to know about the thrilling night to come, as well as what stars like Jenn Tran and Stephen Nedoroscik will dance next.

When and Where Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 7 Releasing?

Image via ABC

The next episode of the beloved dance competition will be both televised and livestreamed simultaneously. Disney Night will air on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney +. For those who can't watch it in real time, the episode will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. In case you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Songs Are Contestants Performing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 7?

The performances featured on Halloween night will be inspired by each contestant's greatest nightmare. Whether it be phobias of vampires or creepy dolls, the couples will channel these fears into their dances. Their song choices were also selected to match the evening's spooky feel. Here are the tracks and dance styles that each duo will perform next.

Couple Song Choice Theme Dance Style Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber “Vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo Vampires Contemporary Danny Amendola & Witney Carson “Poison” - RAVN Snake Argentine tango Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong “Secret” - Denmark + Winter Creepy dolls Viennese waltz Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” - Róisín Murphy Ventriloquist dolls Argentine tango Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach “Ring Around the Rosie” - District 78 Boogeyman Contemporary Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten “Psycho Killer” - Miley Cyrus Psycho killers Argentine tango Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold “I Ran (So Far Away)” - Hidden Citizens Dark Contemporary

What Happened in the Previous Episode of 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Last week was Disney Night, and it was magical, to say the least. The duos were assigned a Disney classic to emulate in their routines, resulting in audiences rooting for both princesses and villains. After receiving harsh criticism from the judges on Dedication Night, Chandler Kinney took their critiques to heart and returned to the dance floor much more prepared to impress. Reprising her character from Zombies 2, she flashed her fangs and was a fierce presence during her paso doble, earning 9s from the judges. Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola got the same score as Kinney with his jazz number to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye", dressed up as Deadpool.

The remaining stars had similar scores, with only Joey Graziadei and Ilona Maher getting two 8s and one 9. Aside from the individual dances, the contestants were also divided into two teams for a dance battle. Former NBA player Dwight Howard was in charge of Team Roar, while Maher led Team Goofs. After both groups performed, it was clear that Team Goofs was much more synchronized and polished in comparison to their opponent. By the end of the night, reality alum Phaedra Parks was sent home with the least number of votes. Although she did a good job putting her own spin on Cruella De Vil earlier in the evening, she struggled to keep the beat during the team dance segment, which cost her journey on the show.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 7

Image via Disney

Judges' scores became somewhat confusing during Disney Night, with some performances getting the marks they deserved and others leaving the audiences puzzled. Although Kinney and Amendola had high scores, fans were upset at certain stars not getting their flowers. Here are some tweets based on last week's show:

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33?

Image via Disney

DWTS will continue to run smoothly every Tuesday until the end of the season. Below is a complete schedule for the episodes coming up, as well as when the anticipated finale will air.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 September 17, 2024 Episode 2 September 24, 2024 Episode 3 October 7, 2024 Episode 4 October 8, 2024 Episode 5 October 15, 2024 Episode 6 October 22, 2024 Episode 7 October 29, 2024 Episode 8 November 5, 2024 Episode 9 November 12, 2024 Episode 10 November 19, 2024 Episode 11 November 26, 2024

Other Reality Shows To Watch If You Like 'Dancing With the Stars'

Given that the reality hit will release episodes on a weekly basis, there is more than enough time also to check out other dance-related shows on streaming. Here are three recommendations to keep you company as you wait for the next DWTS episode to drop.

'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

Image via Lifetime

If you don't mind when dance and drama mix, then Dance Moms should be on your radar. Although the show is evidently problematic given that a group of seasoned performers is coached by a temperamental instructor called Abby Lee Miller, it is still interesting to see these young dancers going to competitions and taking audiences by surprise with their talent. As the title hints at, this reality show also focuses on the mothers of these dancers and how they interact with each other amid their children's rehearsals and recitals. The level of competitiveness is through the roof here, many times with students having to face each other off in the studio to earn a solo. Before starring in films like The Fallout and My Old Ass, Maddie Ziegler's career took off during her time in Dance Moms as one of Abby's personal favorites in the classroom.

