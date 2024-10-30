Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and his partner for Season 34 of the reality competition series, Brooks Nader, took the world by storm when everyone, myself included, believed that they were more than just dance partners. Week after week, Brooks and Gleb seemed to show off their flirtatious relationship, from scandalous TikTok videos and Instagram posts to their sexy dances. Even fellow professional dancers on the show, such as Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold, made commentary on social media regarding the romantic relationship between Brooks and Gleb. I was so sure that these two were secretly dating, but now I am not so sure that they ever were.

It seems very easy to fake a relationship with PR throughout reality television, and unfortunately, I believe Brooks and Gleb are one of these. I wanted them to be a real couple because I thought not only did they look great together, but their chemistry on and off the dance floor was unreal. Based on the various social media posts lately between the two of them, I think this was all attention for the new season.

Brooks and Gleb Are Currently In a TikTok War

Once Brooks and Gleb got voted off the show, things got a bit strange. That night, Brooks posted a TikTok video of her and Gleb in a hotel room using the viral, "A win is a win" sound while grabbing and kissing each other. Once I logged onto my TikTok and saw this, I thought this was a confirmation of their relationship. I was under the impression that this video was a statement that they were dating. Just a few short days after that post, another TikTok on her account was posted, but this time it was bad news. The video shows Brooks sitting outside with the caption, "When he breaks up with you, but you were not even aware you were in a relationship".

Once Brooks posted this, it seemed like all hell broke loose. These two adults are in a TikTok war right now. Both post over ten times a day, shading each other and sub-tweeting each other. Gleb has posted that he has an "imaginary girlfriend", has posted about wanting revenge, used the viral sound, "We could have been so good together", and much more unhinged content. Gleb has been spamming TikTok with these videos, and it seems as though Brooks responds immediately with a video of her own. "I know you're obsessed with me and I get it, stay in your lane and out of my business" is a sound Brooks has used, along with a video quoting, "Strike me down if it was all for PR" and Brooks falls to the ground. Although this TikTok drama is entertaining, I am getting tired of it.

It Was All For Views

My take on this relationship is that it was fake from the jump. They wanted a popular couple for the fans to watch every week, and as soon as they got voted off, they wanted a dramatic breakup. It just seems like too much of a coincidence that these two acted so in love throughout the entirety of the show, only to call it quits a few days after elimination night. If the relationship were real, I think they would both be taking the break-up personally and off social media. Instead, they are taking it to social media as some sort of competition and laughing.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko seemed like the perfect couple while on Dancing With The Stars. They are both attractive people, have great stage presence, and seemed so into each other, so who could have known that it was fake in the beginning? But from recent events, I believe the entire relationship was fake and was created for entertainment purposes.

