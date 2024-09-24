Dancing With the Stars premiered last Tuesday, and some celebrities brought the house down with their natural dance skills and captivating performances. 13 participants are competing this season for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, including fake heiress Anna Delvey and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks. The celebrities were only warming up in the Season 33 opener, with no one being sent home after their first dance numbers. Yet, Week 2 will be a whole different ball game, given that there will be a double elimination. The reality show's next episode will be Oscars Night, with contestants and their pro partners making sure they get the choreography down and impress audiences and judges alike to garner votes. In case you are wondering when the next episode will be on and who will dance what next, here is a detailed guide with everything that we know so far.

When Will 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 2 Be Streaming?

The latest season of the beloved dance competition will be both televised and livestreamed simultaneously. Oscars Night will air on Tuesday, September 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney +. For those who can't watch the latest episode in real time, it will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. In case you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Happened in the Previous Episode of 'Dancing With the Stars'?

The show's season opener was filled with energetic dance numbers (including multiple cha-chas) and contestants with a lot of potential to make it far in the competition. Pretty Little Liars: Summer School's Chandler Kinney had the highest score of the night, impressing judges and viewers at home with her well-executed tango to Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go". She achieved an impressive 23 out of 30, while former NBA player Dwight Howard came in second with a score of 22 out of 30. Other celebrities that made a good impression in their first live performance were Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and star of The Bachelor Season 28, Joey Graziadei.

The premiere was also marked with several emotional introductions to Season 33's cast, including bachelorette Jenn Tran and Beverly Hills 90210 alum Tori Spelling sharing their hopes of using the dance floor as a vehicle for healing after undergoing public breakups. Episode 1 finished off with Anna Delvey (a controversial pick to join DWTS' roaster), performing a cha-cha without much emotion, leading several viewers to feel like she wasn't as eager to be part of the show as the other participants. Although no one was eliminated in Week 1, Week 2 won't be as kind, with two celebrities getting sent home by the end of the night.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 2

After the premiere aired last Tuesday, DWTS fans couldn't help but share their predictions about who will likely win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy by the end of Season 33. With Kinney and Howard making quite a debut on the show, several viewers pointed them out as clear front-runners. Delvey's first appearance on the ABC reality hit was met with mixed reactions in comparison to the rest of the ensemble, primarily due to her lack of enthusiasm during her performance alongside her pro partner Ezra Sosa (who is a pro for the first time this season).

Here are some social media responses from fans after watching the premiere, and what are their thoughts ahead of Week 2.

What Can Audiences Expect From 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 2

As previously mentioned, Week 2 will be dedicated to honoring films that either won or were nominated for an Academy Award, both through the choreography and song selection. According to Us Weekly, participants will be performing to music from titles like A Star is Born and La La Land. Below is a breakdown of what song each celebrity and their partner will dance to in the coming week, as well as which style of dance they will be rehearsing next.

Couple Song Choice Dance Style Anna Delvey & Ezra Sosa "Suddenly I See" - KT Tunstall (The Devil Wears Prada) Quickstep Danny Amendola & Witney Carson "Danger Zone" - Kenny Loggins (Top Gun) Jive Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach "City of Stars" - Ryan Gosling (La La Land) Foxtrot Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson "Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) Rumba Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong "What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eillish (Barbie) Rumba Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold "Superman - Main Theme" - The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra (Superman) Paso Doble Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko "9 to 5" - Dolly Parton (9 to 5) Quickstep Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten "The Time of My Life" - Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (Dirty Dancing) Salsa Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” - Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls) Foxtrot Tori Spelling & Pasha Pashkov "This Is Me" - Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble (The Greatest Showman) Rumba Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart “The Godfather Waltz” - Nino Rota & Carlo Savina (The Godfather) Waltz Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” - Fergie, Q-Tip & GoonRock (The Great Gatsby) Tango Reginald VelJohnson & Emma Slater “Ode To Joy” - Beethoven (Die Hard) Paso Doble

What's the Schedule for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33?

The full episode schedule for DWTS has yet to come out, but for now, it is confirmed that episode 2 will air on September 24, while the next one will come out the following Tuesday, October 1. Episode 2's theme is Oscars night, so we are surely going to witness a lot of glitz and glam, as well as odes to films recognized by the Academy, either through the choreographies or the actual performances.

Other Reality Shows to Watch If You Like 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33

Given that the reality hit will release episodes on a weekly basis, there is more than enough time to also check out other dance-related shows on streaming. Here are three recommendations to keep you company as you wait for the next DWTS episode to drop.

'So You Think You Can Dance' (2005-Present)

Different from DWTS, which has celebrities with little to no dance experience enrolling in a dance bootcamp, So You Think You Can Dance features professional dancers from across the US who audition to be a part of the competition. Those that make the cut get a ticket to Hollywood and work with top choreographers in the nation to learn challenging dance routines every week. Although all the contestants are professionals, they are used to a particular style of dance, often having to step out of their comfort zones when certain choreographies aren't related to their area of expertise. To avoid getting eliminated, they must impress the judges and audience alike with their moves.

So You Think You Can Dance Release Date July 20, 2005 Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 16 Website http://www.fox.com/dance/

'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

If you don't mind when dance and drama mix, then Dance Moms should be on your radar. Although the show is evidently problematic given that a group of seasoned performers is coached by a temperamental instructor called Abby Lee Miller, it is still interesting to see these young dancers going to competitions and taking audiences by surprise with their talent. As the title hints at, this reality show also focuses on the mothers of these dancers and how they interact with each other amid their children's rehearsals and recitals. The level of competitiveness is through the roof here, many times with students having to face each other off in the studio to earn a solo. Before starring in films like The Fallout and My Old Ass, Maddie Ziegler's career took off during her time in Dance Moms as one of Abby's personal favorites in the classroom.

Dance Moms Release Date July 13, 2011 Cast Abby Lee Miller , JoJo Siwa , Maddie Ziegler , Holly Frazier Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8

'Dance Monsters' (2022)

Netflix has put out a few different dance-related programs in the past few years, and Dance Monsters is one of them. This short-lived, but fairly entertaining reality show was hosted by Ashley Roberts with DWTS Season 32 alum Lele Pons, Ne-Yo, and Ashley Banjo taking on the role of judges. In Dance Monsters, professional dancers wear motion capture suits while they perform for the judges, transforming into CGI monsters while showcasing their moves. The twist here would be that certain dancer numbers won't look as polished depending on the monster the person is dressed as, so the performers do have to use their creativity to ensure that their routine translates to the fuzzy creature they are disguised as.

