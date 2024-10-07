Dancing With the Stars Season 33's upcoming episode will be a tribute to glam rock, featuring dances to hits by Bon Jovi and Twisted Sister. With only 11 celebrities still on the run for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, Hair Metal Night will have the competitors embracing the rock'n'roll aesthetic in their choreographies. Many of them, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks and Superbowl champion Danny Amendola, will tackle a paso doble routine next. The forthcoming episode will also feature jives and cha chas, which are styles that will surely be electric when paired up with guitars and raspy vocals from some of rock's biggest names. A special guest judge with first-hand experience being in a metal band will also evaluate the performances ahead, giving this season's stars an opportunity to gain bonus points for embracing the genre in their dance numbers. Before tuning in on DWTS' rock-inspired evening, here is a handy guide with all the information that we know about the episode.

When and Where Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 4 Releasing?

The next episode of the beloved dance competition will be both televised and livestreamed simultaneously. Hair Metal Night will air on Tuesday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney +. For those who can't watch it in real time, the episode will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. In case you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Can We Expect From 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 4?

DWTS will look a little different Tuesday night as rock'n'roll takes the ballroom by storm. The evening will kick off with the pros dancing to a choreography by Pasha Pashkov (who is no longer competing for the mirrorball trophy with Tori Spelling after Week 2's elimination) to "Rock and Roll All Night" by KISS. This song choice feels nothing but fitting, since Gene Simmons has been confirmed as a guest judge, sitting next to Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli in the upcoming episode. As the lead of a major metal band, Simmons will give his own insight on the rock-inspired dance routines that will be performed by the 11 remaining stars and their pro partners. Given the night's theme, there will be a lot of head banging and maybe some tongues out in a few of the dance numbers featured throughout the episode.

What Songs Are Contestants Performing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 4?

Ahead of Hair Metal Night's release, the dance variations that each contestant will perform have already been revealed. Below is a breakdown of which ballroom style stars like Dwight Howard and Jenn Tran will tackle next, as well as what rock anthems they will dance to.

Couple Song Choice Dance Style Danny Amendola & Witney Carson “Livin’ On A Prayer” - Bon Jovi Paso Doble Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach “Walk This Way” - Aerosmith Paso Doble Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson “Rock You Like A Hurricane” - Scorpions Tango Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong “We’re Not Gonna Take It” - Twisted Sister Jive Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold “Here I Go Again” - Whitesnake Foxtrot Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko “Nothin’ But A Good Time” - Poison Cha Cha Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten “Cum On Feel the Noize” - Quiet Riot Jive Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy “You Give Love A Bad Name” - Bon Jovi Paso Doble Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart “Cherry Pie” - Warrant Paso Doble Reginald VelJohnson & Emma Slater “I Wanna Rock” - Twisted Sister Cha Cha Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber “The Final Countdown” - Europe Paso Doble

Why Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Airing Two Episodes This Week?

A new episode of DWTS did not air last week, due to the vice presidential debate. This change of plans did not interfere with the show's schedule in the slightest, with contestants and their pro partners remaining busy rehearsing for the two-night event of this week. Given that Monday's Soul Train Night was pre-recorded, Hair Metal Night will air live and will likely finish off with a double elimination. This is definitely a thrilling start to the season considering that Week 2 also had a double elimination, with Spelling and fake heiress Anna Delvey being sent home. Given this season's rampant popularity, with passionate voters at home supporting their favorite stars, it will be interesting to see who will continue in the competition by the end of Tuesday's episode.

