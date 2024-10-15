Dedication Night will be one to remember as Dancing With the Stars contestants use their dances as an opportunity to express their gratitude to family members, teammates, and even a celebrated pop star. After Rosie Perez and Gene Simmons came in as guest judges last week, mirrorball champion and seasoned performer Mark Ballas will offer the stars some feedback next to judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Hough will also take the dancefloor with his wife Hayley Erbert Hough in a touching performance to the sound of Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things", marking her return to the ballroom after a health scare last year. If you are eager to know more about Week 5 and who the participants will honor with their dance numbers, here is a guide with everything that has been revealed about Dedication Night so far.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

When and Where Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 5 Releasing?

Image via Disney

The next episode of the beloved dance competition will be both televised and livestreamed simultaneously. Dedication Night will air on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney +. For those who can't watch it in real time, the episode will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. In case you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

Watch on Hulu

What Songs Are Contestants Performing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 5?

Close

As previously mentioned, DWTS Week 5 will be a meaningful evening, with stars dedicating their dance routines to people that are near and dear to their hearts. The show will be all about honoring family members, team players, and even a pop star. Find out which songs that the contestants will dance to next, and who they will be paying tribute to through their performances.

Couple Song Choice Dance Style Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber "The Archer" - Taylor Swift (Dedicated to the pop star) Foxtrot Danny Amendola & Witney Carson “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” - X Ambassadors (Dedicated to former NCAA head football coach Mike Leach) Contemporary Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong “I Hope You Dance” - Lee Ann Womack (Dedicated to her mother) Contemporary Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson “Lose Control" - Teddy Swims (Dedicated to his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson) Viennese waltz Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach “Shoot for the Stars" - Dwight Howard (Dedicated to his children) Rumba Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten "My Way” - Yseult (Dedicated to the U.S. women’s national rugby sevens team) Rumba Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold “Seven Nation Army” - The White Stripes (Dedicated to men’s gymnastics) Argentine Tango Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko “Mi Gente” - J Balvin & Willy William (Dedicated to her sisters) Salsa Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy “Because You Loved Me” - Céline Dion (Dedicated to her mother) Rumba

What Happened in the Previous Episode of 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Last Tuesday was electric, with stars and their pro partners channeling their inner rock star in Hair Metal Night. With Gene Simmons in attendance as guest judge (a decision that backfired by the end of the show), couples wore big wigs, leather outfits, and turned up the energy to eleven with their dances to tunes by Bon Jovi and Twisted Sister. Contestants like Brooks Nader and Dwight Howard were able to redeem themselves and earn better scores this time around, while Ilona Maher and Phaedra Parks had difficulty with the choreographies they were given.

As for the top performance of the night, ex-bachelor Joey Graziadei came in hot with a tango to Scorpion's "Rock You Like a Hurricane," which even drove Derek Hough to consider it the best tango performance by a male contestant on DWTS. He earned four 9s, reaching the number 1 spot on the leaderboard, with Chandler Kinney coming in second and Jenn Tran in third. By the end of the evening, two golden stars were sent home in an emotional double elimination. Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts were the eldest participants in the dance competition, and although they had physical limitations from previous injuries, they still pushed themselves every week to make their pro partners proud. Although it was sad to see them leave, the show is now even more intense, with only nine stars eyeing the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 5

Image via Disney

After the Family Matters alum was sent home, fans were upset to see him leave after becoming a such a positive presence on the show. Viewers were also quick to react to some of Hair Metal Night's highlights, and shared some of their predictions for who will likely make it to the finals.

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33?

Image via Disney+

After Soul Train Night and Hair Metal Night took place back-to-back due to the vice presidential debate, DWTS will continue to run smoothly every Tuesday until the end of the season. Below is a complete schedule for the episodes coming up, as well as when the anticipated finale will air.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 September 17, 2024 Episode 2 September 24, 2024 Episode 3 October 7, 2024 Episode 4 October 8, 2024 Episode 5 October 15, 2024 Episode 6 October 22, 2024 Episode 7 October 29, 2024 Episode 8 November 5, 2024 Episode 9 November 12, 2024 Episode 10 November 19, 2024 Episode 11 November 26, 2024

Other Reality Shows To Watch If You Like 'Dancing With the Stars'

Given that the reality hit will release episodes on a weekly basis, there is more than enough time also to check out other dance-related shows on streaming. Here are three recommendations to keep you company as you wait for the next DWTS episode to drop.

'So You Think You Can Dance' (2005-Present)

Image via FOX

Different from DWTS, which has celebrities with little to no dance experience enrolling in a dance bootcamp, So You Think You Can Dance features professional dancers from across the US who audition to be a part of the competition. Those that make the cut get a ticket to Hollywood and work with top choreographers in the nation to learn challenging dance routines every week. Although all the contestants are professionals, they are used to a particular style of dance, often having to step out of their comfort zones when certain choreographies aren't related to their area of expertise. To avoid getting eliminated, they must impress the judges and audience alike with their moves.

So You Think You Can Dance Release Date July 20, 2005 Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 16 Website http://www.fox.com/dance/

Watch on Hulu

'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

Image via Lifetime

If you don't mind when dance and drama mix, then Dance Moms should be on your radar. Although the show is evidently problematic given that a group of seasoned performers is coached by a temperamental instructor called Abby Lee Miller, it is still interesting to see these young dancers going to competitions and taking audiences by surprise with their talent. As the title hints at, this reality show also focuses on the mothers of these dancers and how they interact with each other amid their children's rehearsals and recitals. The level of competitiveness is through the roof here, many times with students having to face each other off in the studio to earn a solo. Before starring in films like The Fallout and My Old Ass, Maddie Ziegler's career took off during her time in Dance Moms as one of Abby's personal favorites in the classroom.

Dance Moms Release Date July 13, 2011 Cast Abby Lee Miller , JoJo Siwa , Maddie Ziegler , Holly Frazier Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8

Watch on Hulu

'Dance Monsters' (2022)​​​​

Image via Netflix

Netflix has put out a few different dance-related programs in the past few years, and Dance Monsters is one of them. This short-lived, but fairly entertaining reality show was hosted by Ashley Roberts with DWTS Season 32 alum Lele Pons, Ne-Yo, and Ashley Banjo taking on the role of judges. In Dance Monsters, professional dancers wear motion capture suits while they perform for the judges, transforming into CGI monsters while showcasing their moves. The twist here would be that certain dancer numbers won't look as polished depending on the monster the person is dressed as, so the performers do have to use their creativity to ensure that their routine translates to the fuzzy creature they are disguised as.

Watch on Netflix