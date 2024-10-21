Disney Night has become a Dancing With the Stars tradition, allowing the celebrities and their dance partners to honor timeless Disney films. Week 6 will be filled with surprises and special appearances, including an opening number choreographed by Mandy Moore featuring Broadway star Michael James Scott. Audiences tuning into the reality show will also be the first to listen to a brand-new song from Moana 2's soundtrack. If these details weren't exciting enough, Disney Night marks the return of team dances, with stars getting split into two groups who will face off on the dancefloor to help secure their chances in the competition. In case you are interested in finding out more about what contestants like rugby player Ilona Maher or Disney alum Chandler Kinney will dance to next, here is everything you need to know before the next episode goes live.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner.

When and Where Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 6 Releasing?

Image via Disney

The next episode of the beloved dance competition will be both televised and livestreamed simultaneously. Disney Night will air on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney +. For those who can't watch it in real time, the episode will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. In case you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

Watch on Hulu

What Songs Are Contestants Performing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 6?

Close

As one would assume, Disney Night will be packed with thematic dance numbers, drawing inspiration from popular Disney titles. Celebrities will incorporate characters like Ariel and Hercules in their choreographies, and they will dance to tracks that match the Disney movie that they were assigned. Below is a complete breakdown of what songs, films, and dance styles that each pair will perform in the upcoming episode of the reality show.

Couple Song Choice Dance Style Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber "Kiss the Girl" - The Little Mermaid Rumba Danny Amendola & Witney Carson "Bye Bye Bye" - Deadpool & Wolverine Jazz Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong "We Own the Night" - Zombies 2 Paso Doble Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson "Trashin' the Camp" - Tarzan Samba Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach "When Can I See You Again" - Wreck-It Ralph Tango Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten "Surface Pressure" - Encanto Jazz Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold "A Star is Born" - Hercules Charleston Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy "Cruella de Vil" - 101 Dalmatians Jazz

What Happened in the Previous Episode of 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Dedication Night was one to remember, filled with performances that were dedicated to family members, teammates, and more people that inspired each star to get where they are at today. Former NFL player Danny Amendola had a breakthrough in the competition with his touching tribute to late coach Mike Leach. His contemporary choreography alongside pro partner Whitney Carson was emotional and allowed the contestant to captivate audiences with his vulnerability. Amendola and ex-Bachelor Joey Graziadei tied at the top of the leaderboard, with both scoring 36 out of 40.

During last week's show, judge Derek Hough took to the ballroom with his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough. The latter hadn't performed ever since her health scare at the end of last year, which nearly cost her life. Doctors said that she would likely never regain full mobility, thus making her return to dance miraculous. Their choreography made audiences in attendance and at home shed tears uncontrollably because of the events that preceded it. By the end of Week 5, model Brooks Nader and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko were sent home. In his last words before saying farewell to the competition, Savchenko shared that this has been his best season so far and named Nader the best dance partner he had on DWTS.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 6

Image via ABC

With Brooks and Gleb out of the competition, fans are focusing on the remaining eight contestants that are giving their all on the dancefloor in the hopes of making it to the finals. After Danny and Whitney's contemporary performance, viewers are now more drawn to the Super Bowl champion, making him one of the favorites to make it far. Here is what fans have to say about the stars still on the run for the mirrorball trophy.

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33?

Image via Disney

DWTS will continue to run smoothly every Tuesday until the end of the season. Below is a complete schedule for the episodes coming up, as well as when the anticipated finale will air.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 September 17, 2024 Episode 2 September 24, 2024 Episode 3 October 7, 2024 Episode 4 October 8, 2024 Episode 5 October 15, 2024 Episode 6 October 22, 2024 Episode 7 October 29, 2024 Episode 8 November 5, 2024 Episode 9 November 12, 2024 Episode 10 November 19, 2024 Episode 11 November 26, 2024

Other Reality Shows To Watch If You Like 'Dancing With the Stars'

Given that the reality hit will release episodes on a weekly basis, there is more than enough time also to check out other dance-related shows on streaming. Here are three recommendations to keep you company as you wait for the next DWTS episode to drop.

'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

Image via Lifetime

If you don't mind when dance and drama mix, then Dance Moms should be on your radar. Although the show is evidently problematic given that a group of seasoned performers is coached by a temperamental instructor called Abby Lee Miller, it is still interesting to see these young dancers going to competitions and taking audiences by surprise with their talent. As the title hints at, this reality show also focuses on the mothers of these dancers and how they interact with each other amid their children's rehearsals and recitals. The level of competitiveness is through the roof here, many times with students having to face each other off in the studio to earn a solo. Before starring in films like The Fallout and My Old Ass, Maddie Ziegler's career took off during her time in Dance Moms as one of Abby's personal favorites in the classroom.

Dance Moms Release Date July 13, 2011 Cast Abby Lee Miller , JoJo Siwa , Maddie Ziegler , Holly Frazier Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8

Watch on Hulu

'Dance 100' (2023)

Image via Netflix

On DWTS, pro partners choreograph routines based on a particular dance style for stars to learn and perform every week. However, in this reality show, the choreographers have to double their efforts in order to stay in the competition. After all, Dance 100 puts eight talented choreographers facing each other off as they craft captivating dance numbers. Every week, more and more people will get to perform their choreographies until the finale has all 100 professional dancers hitting the stage to perform the winning choreographer's routine. Instead of viewers dictating the fate of the competitors, it is the dancers who get a say on who stays until the very end. Hosted by Ally Love, this Netflix original is thrilling and a perfect resort for those who enjoy elaborate dance numbers.

Watch on Netflix

'Dance Monsters' (2022)​​​​

Image via Netflix

Netflix has put out a few different dance-related programs in the past few years, and Dance Monsters is one of them. This short-lived, but fairly entertaining reality show was hosted by Ashley Roberts with DWTS Season 32 alum Lele Pons, Ne-Yo, and Ashley Banjo taking on the role of judges. In Dance Monsters, professional dancers wear motion capture suits while they perform for the judges, transforming into CGI monsters while showcasing their moves. The twist here would be that certain dancer numbers won't look as polished depending on the monster the person is dressed as, so the performers do have to use their creativity to ensure that their routine translates to the fuzzy creature they are disguised as.

Watch on Netflix