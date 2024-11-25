It's the final countdown for the much anticipated Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale. After several celebrities joined the show with little to no prior dance experience, five couples are still in it to win it, and soon enough, we will know who will take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. There's been a lot of excitement surrounding the finale because it will be history-making. After all, for the first time in 33 seasons, one of The Bachelor's leading men is competing in the final episode, with great chances of walking away with the final prize. In addition, former Pretty Little Liars reboot star Chandler Kinney and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong will be the first Black couple to perform at the finale. With so much buzz surrounding each of the celebs' final moments on the dance floor, we've got you covered with all the details to know before tuning in this Tuesday.

When and Where Can You Watch 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33's Finale?

Image via ABC

The season finale will be televised and live-streamed simultaneously. The anticipated episode will air on Tuesday, November 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. For those who can't watch it in real-time, the episode will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. If you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Songs Are Contestants Performing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33's Finale?

Audiences who've seen previous seasons of DWTS know that the finale allows for participants to perform two choreographies. First, couples go through the redemption round, in which they are given the opportunity to revisit a dance style that they performed earlier in the season and didn't fully master. Then, they go on to the freestyle round, where the duos get to be creative with their dances, not following a particular dance style. The songs for both rounds have already been unveiled, and you can look at the list below to find out what tunes will be included in each of the couples' final dances.

Couple Redemption Round - Song Choice Dance Style Freestyle - Song Choice(s) Danny Amendola & Witney Carson “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen Tango “Pink” - Lizzo and “I’m Just Ken” - Ryan Gosling. Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong “APT.” - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars Jive “Hellzapoppin’” - Eyal Vilner Big Band and “Move On Up” - Curtis Mayfield Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” - Justin Timberlake Cha Cha “Canned Heat” - District 78 ft Jake Simpson Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten “Shake A Tail Feather” - Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers Jive “Femininomenon” - District 78 ft Mona Rue Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold “I’ll Be There for You” - The Rembrandts Quickstep “Viva La Vida” - Coldplay

Who Is Coming Back for the 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale?

Image via ABC Studios

One of the show's traditions is having the previous season's winning duo perform at the finale. Marvel alum Xochitl Gomez won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy alongside her Season 32 pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and they are expected to return to the DWTS dance floor to perform a brand-new routine that will likely keep the audience in high spirits. According to ABC, they will dance to “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan.

In addition to their anticipated return, Mark Ballas (a DWTS pro who wasn't featured in Season 33's cast) will come back to the ballroom to dance opposite judge Derek Hough. Ballas came in as a guest judge earlier in the season for Dedication Night, but this time around he will be busting a move to “Libertango” by Tango Bardo.

What Happened in the Previous Episode of 'Dancing With the Stars'?

The semifinals had the last five couples performing a ballroom and a Latin-style routine. Similarly to last season, no one was eliminated from the competition, meaning that all of them are giving it their all in the finale. A couple of last week's highlights include Chandler and Brandon, ending up at the top of the leaderboard after performing a sassy salsa and an intense foxtrot. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson earned their first perfect score for their foxtrot, which further solidified the ex-Bachelor's ease of dancing in frame. Although their paso doble had a few missteps here and there, they continued to be at the top. Rugby player Ilona Maher had her ups and downs in the show, but in the semifinals she wasn't there to play. The athlete stunned audiences with her empowering posture during the paso doble and earned even better marks for her smooth-like-silk Viennese waltz.

Danny Amendola and Stephen Nedoroscik stayed near the bottom of the leaderboard, but that doesn't mean that they aren't heading to the finale. Their performances, even though less polished than the other celebrities, were met with a lot of support from fans. Aside from the Season 33 cast, a big moment in the semifinals was when host Julianne Hough took everyone by surprise and danced to the viral TikTok track, "Man in Finance". She really did remind us all that she is a good host, but an even better dancer.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale

With the final five preparing to take over the dance floor for the last time, fans of the show have already started making predictions about who will win Season 33's shimmery trophy. Here are a few social media reactions ahead of the finale.

