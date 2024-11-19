Only five couples are in it to win it now, with one more duo getting sent home before the finale. Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is drawing to an end, and this week's semi-finals will determine who stays for the epic dance-off that will award a celeb and their pro partner the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Among the remaining contestants are Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola and The Bachelor Season 28's Joey Graziadei. This season's penultimate episode will challenge each duo to perform a ballroom style and Latin dance style to the best of their abilities to earn high marks and at-home votes. To prep you for the semi-finals, here is everything that you need to know before tuning in.

Dancing with the Stars

When and Where Can You Watch 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33's Semi-Finals?

Image via ABC

The semi-finals will be televised and live-streamed simultaneously. The anticipated episode will air on Tuesday, November 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. For those who can't watch it in real-time, the episode will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. If you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Songs Are Contestants Performing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33's Semi-Finals?

The competition is nearly over, meaning that celebs and their pro partners must step up their game in order to qualify for the finale. To earn their spot in the anticipated final round, the pairs will have to perform two different routines to two different dance styles during the semi-finals. Here is what each pairing will showcase this week, and what songs they are dancing to next.

Couple Dance Style #1 Song Choice Dance Style #2 Song Choice Danny Amendola & Witney Carson Viennese Waltz “Gravity” - John Mayer Salsa “I Like It” - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong Foxtrot “Too Sweet” - Hozier Salsa "Spicy Margarita" - Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson Foxtrot “I Won’t Dance” - Erin Boheme ft. District 78 Paso Doble “Come Together” - John Lennon & Paul McCartney Ilona Maher & Alan Bersten Viennese Waltz “golden hour” - JVKE Paso Doble “Unholy (Orchestral Version)” - Sam Smith and Kim Petras Stephen Nedoroscik & Rylee Arnold Tango “Sweet Disposition” -The Temper Trap Cha Cha “Bailar” - Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo.

What Happened in the Previous Episode of 'Dancing With the Stars'?

DWTS achieved a major milestone last week, celebrating the show's 500th episode. Pros opened the night with an electric dance number to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love", the same song that played when the reality TV competition premiered in 2005. After their impressive performance, the remaining six couples had the chance to both deliver a ballroom dance they had rehearsed prior (inspired by a choreography from a previous DWTS participant), and participate in an Instant Dance Challenge. This segment was nerve-wracking for both the stars and their pro partners because they only found out what dance style and song they would perform to 5 minutes before they had to do it. The night was particularly great for actress Chandler Kinney, who earned perfect scores for both her Argentine Tango and her instant Cha Cha.

Other standouts were Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher, who were both awarded 10s for their performances. The two Olympic medalists encountered some rough patches during their journey on the show, but have improved significantly on the dance floor. By the end of the 500th celebration, the duo was sent home. This time around, former NBA player Dwight Howard said goodbye to the competition after receiving the least amount of votes and judges' scores combined.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Semi-Finals

Image via ABC

With Howard and Daniella Karagach exiting the ballroom and Carrie Ann Inaba delivering fair feedback after the backlash she received during Halloween night, fans at home had a lot to talk about on social media. Here are some reactions before the semi-finals air this week.

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33?

Image from ABC

There are only two episodes left before Season 33 is over, and we can finally see a couple walk off the dance floor with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Below is a complete schedule for the episodes coming up, as well as when the anticipated finale will air.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 September 17, 2024 Episode 2 September 24, 2024 Episode 3 October 7, 2024 Episode 4 October 8, 2024 Episode 5 October 15, 2024 Episode 6 October 22, 2024 Episode 7 October 29, 2024 Episode 8 November 12, 2024 Episode 9 November 19, 2024 Episode 10 November 26, 2024

