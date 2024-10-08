Anna Delvey’s time on Dancing With the Stars might have been brief, but her partner and pro dancer Ezra Sosa will never forget her! Delvey and Sosa were eliminated during week 2 of the reality competition series. When host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she was taking away from the competition, the con artist simply said: “Nothing.” Now, Sosa found the statement so iconic that he decided to get a tattoo of it.

The DWTS pro shared his brand-new tattoo on TikTok where the reveal was cleverly synced with Delvey’s viral moment from the show. The video shows a tissue paper lifted off Ezra Sosa's shoulder to unveil the tattoo, just as Delvey speaks her infamous last words on DWTS. As far as the tattoo goes, it features the word “nothing” written in cursive with the number “33” underneath it, to represent Season 33.

Anna Delvey appreciated her former dance partner’s body art and commented: “Exactly." While others were unsure about what to make of Delvey’s blunt one-word response about her experience on the show, Sosa thinks her reaction was extremely memorable. While speaking to PEOPLE, the pro dancer confessed that her parting words weren’t unexpected. In his exact words: “I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very ‘Anna Delvey’ with her exit.”

Ezra Sosa Defends Anna Delvey Amid Online Backlash

As a former convict, Anna Delvey faced a lot of backlash for her appearance on Dancing With the Stars. But Ezra Sosa was quick to come to her defense. In the same interview, he confessed how sad it was for him to watch her deal with all the hate coming her way. Sosa talked about supporting Delvey through the tough time and shared: “I just grabbed her hands and told her, ‘When you are in the competition with me, whatever you are going through, I am going through with you.”

Sosa also talked about the situation on TikTok right after Week 1 and thanked his fans for all their support. However, he noted that his partner wasn’t receiving the same kind of love. Sosa revealed that he actually found Delvey crying in the bathroom after reading all the negative comments about her online. He referred to the moment as the hardest part of his day and shared that his heart broke for Delvey when he saw her like that.

In another interview with PEOPLE, Sosa revealed that he and Delvey are keeping in touch and texting every day even after their elimination. He added how happy he was with how Delvey ended her run on the show because she stayed true to herself through everything. While he regrets that Delvey did not get a chance to show the world more sides of her personality, he admitted that he never wants her to change who she is.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is currently airing every Tuesday on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Disney+.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

Watch on Disney+