Ukrainian-American choreographer and Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy is disappointed about his and wife Jenna Johnson’s recent Emmy loss. The reality couple was nominated for the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming award for one of their performances during DWTS Season 32. The nominated dance was a tribute to the show’s former judge Len Goodman who died in April 2023 after battling prostrate cancer.

Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the nomination. The DWTS pro congratulated Karla Garcia for taking the award home and showed support to all the other nominees. The choreographer also took this moment to confess that he wanted the award for his wife more than anything. He referred to Johnson as his trophy, joy, and peace in the caption, and promised that the two of them would make it to the Emmys again.

Johnson also shared photos from the night on Instagram and shared that she had dreamt of this moment for a long time. “I cried in the car on our way to the shoe because I couldn’t believe that little Jenna’s dream of being a professional dancer in LA one day led her to this,” added the DTWS star. Chmerkovskiy and Johnson’s nominated dance was a waltz to “Moon River” and featured performances by current and former pros including Kym Johnson, Karina Smirnoff, Tony Dovolani, and Mark Ballas.

Val Chmerkovskiy Is Dancing With Phaedra Parks in ‘DWTS’ Season 33

Chmerkovskiy is returning to Dancing With the Stars Season 33 with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks as his celebrity partner. While Parks isn’t the first Real Housewives star to take part in the reality dancing competition, she plans on being the first one to win the iconic Mirrorball Trophy. “I want to show the world that Housewives can do more than talk trash. We can actually dance,” claimed Parks during an interview with US Weekly.

She hopes that pairing with Chmerkovskiy, who is fresh off his last season win with partner Xochitl Gomez, will help her achieve this goal. The partners recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and updated the fans on how their rehearsals have been going ahead of the show’s premiere. Parks shared that their rehearsals are intense and go on for at least four hours. However, Chmerkovskiy was quick to chime in with praises of Parks’s dancing abilities.

Parks also revealed that Chmerkovskiy is an “awesome” teacher who has been teaching her to enjoy the process, instead of stressing out about it. The duo shared that they might be dancing to a Whitney Houston song, but refused to spill the beans on any additional performances. However, they confessed that they would love to make some moves to 90s hip-hop if they had a chance.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on September 17, 2024, on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

