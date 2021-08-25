During the Xbox stream at Gamescom, Techland showed off a new trailer for its upcoming game Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The trailer shows some of the game's story, as well as the parkour gameplay we can expect. The trailer features narration from Aiden Caldwell, the game's protagonist, with him telling how the virus began the fall of civilization, but how it was people who caused the world to be the way it was now.

Aiden explains how the people in Villedor stood against each other instead of uniting, which caused a war to break out. Caldwell aims to stop the city from completely falling apart, wanting to find the secrets of Villedor, and realizing he needs to pick a side, and ending his narration by saying he'll see if all hope is gone.

Throughout the trailer, we get to see plenty of the game's parkour gameplay. Caldwell is able to swing across pipes, run up walls, grapple, and even use an enemy to break a high fall. As far as combat, we don't see much of the Infected here, however, the trailer focuses on the human enemies in the game, showing people from the various factions you'll have to take out.

Image via Techland

The end of the trailer shows a fight with a few different people and you can see some of the weapons that will be available in the game, such as an ax and metal knuckles. The very end of the trailer shows the pre-order bonuses for the game, which include a Reload-themed outfit, weapon skin, and paraglider skin.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a zombie survival game with a big focus on parkour and melee combat. As Aiden, the player will use agility and combat skills to both survive and reshape the world. It will have double the parkour moves compared to the original game, and allow the player to make choices that will determine the balance of power. Dying Light 2 will also feature co-op for up to four players.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set to launch on December 7, and will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Check out the new trailer for Dying Light 2: Stay Human below.

