Collider can exclusively present a new trailer for Dylan & Zoey, an upcoming drama movie starring Claudia Doumit (The Boys) and Blake Scott Lewis (Trial by Fire) as lifelong friends trying to reconnect. Distributed by Gravitas Movies, Dylan & Zoey is set to have a hybrid release in theaters on on-demand.

The new trailer introduces us to the titulars Zoey (Doumit) and Dylan (Lewis), two friends who have known each other since childhood. Unfortunately, life has a way of pushing people apart, and over time, they just stop talking with each other. Now, in their adult lives, they are trying to reconnect, a task Zoey finds difficult since Dylan is still hurt by her previous absence. To make matters more complicated, Dylan seems to be going through some hard times but refuses to open up with Zoey. He says other people are not really interested in each other’s problems, and they just ask about it to be polite. While there’s some truth in Dylan’s words, Zoey seems genuine in her concern, and the movie will explore how the duo rekindles their friendship.

Dylan & Zoey’s trailer also teases that the upcoming drama is a slow burn focused entirely on character development. So, there’s not a big mystery to solve or imminent danger. Instead, the movie is about two people sharing trauma and looking for support from each other. It feels like a grounded experience concerned with exploring the human condition and the meaning of friendship. Lewis and Doumit are excellent choices for the cast, as the trailer shows their emotional acting is up to the task of carrying the movie. Also, the trailer shows Doumit can play the ukulele, which is a fantastic discovery.

Dylan & Zoey is directed by Matt Sauter in his directorial debut. Sauter signs the script with Lewis. Besides acting in a leading role and serving as a writer for Dylan & Zoey, Lewis also produces the feature. Dylan & Zoey cast includes Malcolm Barrett, Kim Hamilton, Bella Popa, Kyle Jones, Trang Le, Kamahl Naiqui, and Xochitl Romero.

Dylan & Zoey come to theaters and on-demand via Gravitas on November 11. Check out the exclusive trailer and the movie’s synopsis below.