Dylan O’Brien Takes Us From YouTube and ‘Teen Wolf’ to Headlining ‘Love and Monsters’

Dylan O’Brien is a star. His talent was already undeniable courtesy of Teen Wolf, but after seeing him in that first Maze Runner movie back in 2014, it became an absolute certainty that he was going to continue to do big things, like headline the new post-apocalyptic survival movie, Love and Monsters.

O’Brien stars as Joel, a guy living in an underground colony after the world is overrun by monsters. The thing is though, Joel’s high school sweetheart (Jessica Henwick) hunkered down in a different colony 85 many miles away. After seven years of being separated, Joel’s had enough. He opts to take the risk and venture out to find her. Love and Monsters is a movie that embraces many of the traditional pillars of the post-apocalyptic genre but while offering up a hefty dose of creativity, color and charm, and O’Brien excels at it al. Whether it’s an action sequence, a deep one-on-one conversation with a dog, nailing one-liners, selling Joel’s growth throughout the movie, you name it, O’Brien can do it all.

How’d O’Brien’s journey to commanding the screen begin? It actually all started with a little nudge – from himself. While on Collider Connected, O’Brien looked back on the doubt he was experiencing after high school:

“I’d never acted before and I’d just graduated high school, but I was definitely interested in movies and wanted to go to film school. My dad was a camera operator growing up so I grew up with a woven in love for movies. It was just, I was a really shy kid and I just think that I hadn’t realized that acting in a way was always something that I wanted to try. But I kind of love and respected it so much that I think I just thought of it like, ‘Well, I could never do that!’”

As we all well know now, O’Brien could do it, and could it exceptionally well. But back then, he needed a little reinforcement and it came in the form of a letter that he wrote to himself when he was just eight-years-old.



“In this weird swirl of a time the summer I graduated, because of the videos that I made, [I] was lucky enough to be randomly trying out going on auditions and stuff, and I made a decision to stay home and go to community college so I could try this too and my parents supported that too, thankfully. So there was a lot of things that I was also doubting because I was like, ‘I’ve never done this before. Am I being stupid? Or lazy?’ So as I’m having all of these doubts, I get this letter from myself in the mail on my 18th birthday, because that was an assignment that my third grade teacher Mr. Campbell did in New Jersey and he sent it to me. It ends with, ‘I love Jim Carrey. I want to be an actor.’ And I was like, ‘Whoa, this has been in me since I was a little kid and I almost didn’t even remember or realize.’”

Love and Monsters arrives on Premium Video-On-Demand on October 16th!

