‘Love and Monsters’ Trailer Proves Dylan O’Brien’s Survival Skills Are Paying Off

Paramount has released a trailer for its upcoming Dylan O’Brien movie Love and Monsters, which like everything else, is skipping theaters and will premiere wherever smaller screens are found on Oct. 16. The trailer does a good job of showing off the impressive survival skills O’Brien learned in The Maze Runner franchise, and it reminded me of Starship Troopers a little bit, but I digress…

Set seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, the story finds Joel Dawson (O’Brien) and his fellow survivors living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick) — who is a mere 80 miles away, as the release specifically notes — Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt co-star in the creature feature, which Michael Matthews, the talented filmmaker behind Five Fingers For Marseilles, directed from a script by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson, based on a story by Duffield. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced the film, and they know a thing or two about monsters, as they’re also behind Stranger Things. John Starke also served as an executive producer on the project.

It’s not exactly telling that Paramount would release this on VOD and digital platforms, as frankly, this is about what I always expected this film’s fate would be, even if there wasn’t a pandemic. But hey, on the bright side, at least now people at home have come to accept higher VOD pricing, so they’ve been trained in that regard, plus, the film won’t be competing with any theatrical features save for Tenet.

I think Love and Monsters looks decent enough fun, and though I didn’t watch Iron Fist, I’ve heard good things about Henwick. Oh, and any movie that features Rooker is has to be worth a look, right? From Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer to Mallrats, we go way back. O’Brien is a rising star who landed a great role in Peter Farrelly‘s next film, and I’ll be curious to see how Love and Monsters performs at home, not that we’ll ever know. I just worry that a movie aimed at young audiences like this will quickly be pirated by the actor’s many fans, but that’s the cynic in me.

Watch the trailer below and click here for more on that Farrelly movie, which finds O’Brien on a very special mission in Vietnam.