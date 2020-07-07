Dylan O’Brien to Star in Peter Farrelly’s Vietnam Movie ‘Greatest Beer Run Ever’

Dylan O’Brien is set to star in director Peter Farrelly‘s Vietnam movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Collider has learned.

Sources add that Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie is being eyed to play the film’s female lead, though there’s no deal in place yet, and the actress is set to star in M. Night Shyamalan‘s next film as well.

Viggo Mortensen is set to co-star in the Skydance project, which is based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who traveled from New York to Vietnam in 1967 just to share a few beers with his childhood buddies, who were fighting in the Army overseas.

I’d imagine that O’Brien will play Donohue, while Mortensen’s supporting role is being kept under wraps — though that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate. The movie is a good get for O’Brien, as the source material is just crazy enough to work on the big screen. Meanwhile, Skydance lands a popular young star on the rise thanks to an upcoming turn opposite Mark Wahlberg in Antoine Fuqua‘s big-budget sci-fi movie Infinite.

Farrelly’s film is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War, which Donohue co-wrote with Joanna Molloy. Farrelly co-wrote the script with Brian Currie (Green Book) and Pete Jones (Hall Pass), and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce with Andrew Muscato. Skydance’s Aimee Rivera will oversee the project alongside Goldberg and Granger.

There’s no doubt that racial politics will be hard to ignore in a Vietnam War movie, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Farrelly uses The Greatest Beer Run Ever to address some of the criticisms lobbed at Green Book, though I hope the director’s new film will be judged on its own merits. While critics may have been mixed on Green Book, the film won Best Picture and grossed more than $300 million worldwide, so it clearly struck a chord with audiences.

After not appearing in any movies last year, O’Brien has three films on the horizon, including Paramount’s Infinite and the studio’s adventure comedy Monster Problems, and the indie drama The Education of Fredrick Fitzell. He’s represented by WME, Principal Entertainment LA and attorney James Feldman.