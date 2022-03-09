Most of the original cast is set to return for the revival, but Dylan O'Brien opted not to reprise his role.

When Paramount announced a Teen Wolf revival movie with most of the series' original cast returning, fans were disappointed to learn that Dylan O’Brien would not come back as Stiles Stilinski. Now, during an exclusive interview for The Outfit with Collider's Christina Radish, O’Brien opened up about his absence, explaining the reasons behind why he decided not to join the Teen Wolf film revival.

O’Brien’s Stiles Stilinski quickly became a fan-favorite character during Teen Wolf's original run. The series also helped launch O’Brien’s career, as the star soon became the lead of The Maze Runner film franchise. Given the importance of O’Brien for the Teen Wolf franchise and how the series played a significant part in his career, we asked the star if he was even approached to the revival project, and if his decision to not participate in it was definitive. As O’Brien puts it:

“A lot [went into that decision]. It certainly wasn't definitive. ‘Teen Wolf’ has my heart in so many ways. Obviously, when that first came about, I was surprised, for sure. But no, it wasn't definitive, out of the gate. For me, it ended up boiling down to, it was all coming together very quickly. It was an abrupt and surprising thing that they threw at us. With everyone's love for the show, I think everyone was pretty game to have open ears about it. Ultimately, it sounds funny, but it's something that's so precious to me, that I wouldn't want to return to it without my knowing that my full heart is in it. I felt really peaceful in the way that we had closed the book on it before and for myself. I just ultimately decided that I was content with leaving it there and not opening it back up.”

Teen Wolf originally ran for six seasons and one hundred episodes, from 2011 to 2017. The series follows a group of werewolves and their human friends while they try to navigate life as a teenager and as part of California’s supernatural underworld. Besides a revival movie, there’s also a spinoff series currently in production at Paramount. Titled Wolf Pack, the spinoff show is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, which revolves around a forest ranger who discovers a pack of unique wolves after a forest fire.

O’Brien will be seen next on Graham Moore’s The Outfit, an upcoming thriller about an English man (Mark Rylance) who becomes the official tailor of a ruthless mob family in Chicago. The Outfit will hit theaters on March 18, 2022.

