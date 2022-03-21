[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Outfit.]

From director/co-writer Graham Moore (The Imitation Game), the crime drama The Outfit is set in the 1950s in Chicago and follows Leonard Burling (Mark Rylance), an expert tailor whose impeccable hand-crafted suits are often worn by dangerous mobsters. Set entirely in his modest corner shop, Leonard tries to focus on his craft and stay out of the turf war among rival gangs, until it becomes clear that there’s a mole in their midst and the twists and turns of the story unfold in a way that is not only surprising for the audience, but for the characters themselves.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Dylan O’Brien (who plays Richie Boyle, the heir apparent of the Boyle crime organization) talked about why he loved this story so much, how quickly he pursued the role, how he viewed his character, the experience of working with co-star Rylance, what he thought of his character's fate, and how he approaches finding the next project. He also talked about why he ultimately made the decision not to reprise the role of Stiles for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie.

Collider: This is such an interesting movie. It’s wild how it’s all in one location while your imagination pictures what must be going on outside that we can’t and don’t see. When you read this for the first time, what was your initial reaction to learning how the story would unfold, seeing how it was all in this one place?

DYLAN O’BRIEN: I loved it so much. I was on a plane when I first read it, and I read it so fast because it’s so well written and it moves really quick. I was just so hooked, the whole way. I stood up and applauded, literally. I’d probably had a couple drinks, uh, but I was also just so pumped. I loved it so much. It’s so fun. The one location thing and the contained mystery to it was really cool, just to have these several main characters have a battle of wits, like a chess match. As everything unfolds, you’re not sure who’s telling the truth. It’s just so fun. And placing it in the ‘50s in Chicago, with the accents and the clothes, and having it in the tailor shop, I just thought it was so cool, all of it.

It’s a seemingly normal setting for what’s actually going on, which makes it more interesting.

O’BRIEN: Yeah, totally. That’s a really good point.

How did you come to this? Did you really send in an unsolicited audition video? How does that even happen?

O’BRIEN: That’s a good question. I don’t know. When I read it, I wanted to get in a tape as soon as possible because I didn’t know where they were in the process and I just wanted to jump on it. I read something that I thought was so fantastic that I figured that everyone would be throwing their hats in the ring. I wanted to meet (writer/director) Graham [Moore], anyway. I thought my chances were very slim of actually being a part of it, in some capacity, because I figured like it would be very sought after, but I wanted the chance just to meet Graham because I was such a fan of the script and I was like, “This guy is so brilliant, I wanna pick his brain or just meet him.” So, I think even on that same flight, I sent an email with a note saying just what I thought of the script, and I sent a tape along with it. I think he was like getting married, at the time I sent it, so he got back to me a week later. I thought I just wasn’t gonna hear back, but then I got this email one day and he was like, “Loved your tape. Sorry, I just got married. Let’s talk on the phone or something.” It was so cool. I couldn’t believe it.

When you do something like that and you record your audition, do you get nervous? Do you try not to think about what you’re doing? Is it easier when you’re just recording yourself?

O’BRIEN: I get really nervous, going into rooms to audition. When you have to go to the casting, and the director and producers are there and there’s a couch of people, there’s something really triggering about that whole process. I don’t know a single person who’s comfortable with that process. You’re insane, if you are. It’s not normal. You start out having to lobby for jobs in that medium, and then if you’re lucky enough to get a job and get on a set, it’s so far from what the work actually is that it seems odd to be basing decisions off of that because it’s such a different environment. I absolutely fall on my face in those environments. There’s so much anxiety, so many nerves, and your heart is pounding. You can’t really disappear into it. You have a wall of people staring right at you. It’s tough. The tape thing is a lot easier. I would say it’s helpful to be able to be in your own space. Essentially, what you’re doing is trying to pitch your idea, as succinctly as you can in one or two takes of your take on the character and the piece. It’s hard to do that when you’re not comfortable.

How did you view this guy? He’s a guy who in the position he’s in because he’s the heir apparent and not because it’s something that he necessarily earned. How did that inform him and the way he treats people and how you saw him?

O’BRIEN: That informed a lot. He’s got this rich kid, boss’ son, air about him. He puffs his chest out. He’s a charming guy. He’s probably a lot of fun to drink with. He’s a showboat around town. He’s probably got multiple girls around town. But all that is because he’s so ultimately insecure and aware that he is not really cut out to be in the position that he’s in. He also knows that people have to listen to him, so he abuses that a little bit. More specifically, with Francis, he knows that he’s his dad’s guy on the ground, who’s there to keep an eye on him and make sure he doesn’t fuck anything up. I think that has a lot to do with how things play out, especially with Leonard orchestrating things between Richie and Francis. He picks that apart. He sees that about Richie and utilizes that.

You have this great script, this interesting concept, this really fascinating character, and then, on top of all that, you have Mark Rylance as a co-star. What was it like to have an actor like that at the center of this? How did you find the experience of working with him, as a scene partner? What did he bring to the moments that you guys share?

O’BRIEN: Someone like that brings so much to the experience. First of all, there’s a lot of people who show up for that kind of talent. We had an amazing crew. It was quite a small movie, so to get these amazing artists, it’s a testament, not only to the piece of writing that it was, but people wanna show up to work with Mark and watch him like do his thing. It was an incredible team, and he leads the way with how he goes about his process. He’s such a great person too, that the tone was set very gently. He really cares about the work. He really cares about the process. He really fights for the actor’s process. He’s also just the sweetest presence. He’s a very gentle, calming presence. It was a very cool space. In terms of working with him, every take can be some completely different road that he goes down, even just in the way that he speaks about a take after you cut. He’s coming from a whole world of thought that is just really imaginative and so deep, and incredible to watch and be witness to, really. Someone like that brings so much to the process, and so much trust too, that you can operate in. With someone like that leading the way, you can just really sink in and follow their lead, focus on your work, and let it fly a little bit.

You’ve made some really interesting choices in your career, as far as roles and projects that you’ve done. How do you figure that out? Do you just go on instinct? Do you have any wishlist of types of roles you want to do?

O’BRIEN: I don’t know. A lot of it is what interests me, and that’s always different. There definitely is an aspect to it where I don’t wanna be just doing the same thing, over and over again, because that’s not exciting or really fruitful for me, so I am drawn to things that I haven’t like done yet or things that would be a challenge. It’s an instinctive, visceral response to a character or a world. When you read a script or a piece of material, you respond to it or you don’t, or you get it or you don’t. For me, I always feel like I have to come from something that is authentic to at least a piece of me somewhere. If you read a role, I just feel like you feel whether you can tap into that person or not. I always wanna be doing different things, each time out. I’m fortunate enough to have any career at all, and I’m very aware of that and appreciative of that. I wanna do things that also really just inspire me and challenge me, every time out, and allow me to evolve too. I don’t just do this to pass time or to work. I really do love doing it and wanna be good at it and wanna challenge myself, just like anything else.

I’m guessing that you were at least approached or there was a conversation had about you doing the Teen Wolf movie that’s reuniting most of the cast. Was that something where you made a definite decision not to be involved with that? Was it just not wanting to return to something you’d done and finished? What went into that decision?

O’BRIEN: A lot [went into that decision]. It certainly wasn’t definite. Teen Wolf has my heart in so many ways. Obviously, when that first came about, I was surprised, for sure. But no, it wasn’t definitive, out of the gate. For me, it ended up boiling down to, it was all coming together very quickly. It was an abrupt and surprising thing that they threw at us. With everyone’s love for the show, I think everyone was pretty game to have open ears about it. Ultimately, it sounds funny, but it’s something that’s so precious to me, that I wouldn’t want to return to it without my knowing that my full heart is in it. I felt really peaceful in the way that we had closed the book on it before and for myself. I just ultimately decided that I was content with leaving it there and not opening it back up.

How did you react to learning your character’s fate in The Outfit? What was it like to read that?

O’BRIEN: I was like, “What the fuck? I thought I was the lead!” No. It was awesome. It was really cool. It’s one of the cool things about the piece. I love how in like the first 30 or 40 pages of the script, or whatever it was, I thought the Richie character was the head honcho and the lead of those two gangsters. He takes control of every room that he walks into and he dominates each scene that he’s, in the first act. And then, that turn is really cool, to see the Francis character, who until then is this very quiet, very stoic, very mysterious secondhand henchman guy, but then he comes to light and he comes to center stage, and that’s a really cool turn. You’re also so shocked to see that sociopathic killer thing going on and you’re like, “Whoa, this is fun.” It’s such a cool and abrupt turn that I was shocked, I loved it, and I thought it was awesome. It’s so cool, and Johnny is so good. It’s really fun. I remember like screaming when I read the script. I loved it.

The Outfit is now playing in theaters.

