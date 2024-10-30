Dylan Sprouse is looking more badass than ever in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of the upcoming action flick, Aftermath. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star’s latest role puts his character, Eric, at the center of an explosive situation when he’s stuck on the Tobin Bridge in Boston following the detonation of a bomb. On one hand, Eric’s sister and the rest of the hostages are lucky to have his expertise in this deadly incident, as Eric is an ex-Army Ranger. On the other hand, the young man is still reeling from PTSD that he picked up during his time in service. With no choice but to push his trauma to the side and save a group of strangers and his own family member, Eric does what it takes to get the whole group off the bridge and out of the hands of a diabolical and calculated group of ex-military contractors and their war criminal boss.

In our exclusive clip, audiences will see Sprouse zooming around on a motorcycle. With his sister on the back, he speeds up, bobbing and weaving in between cars trapped on the bridge. Meanwhile, inside their command center, the villains are trying to find a way to wipe Eric and his sister out for good. Turning the action dial all the way to 11, Eric busts out a handgun and starts returning fire to the enemy. Dodging bullets and wheelie-ing over cars, the end is almost in sight - that is, until the bad guys blow up the siblings’ only escape route off the bridge.

Joining Sprouse in his latest production is a lineup of actors that includes Mason Gooding (Scream), Megan Stott (Little Fires Everywhere) and Dichen Lachman (Severance). The high-octane production is the latest to come from filmmaker Patrick Lussier, who previously stood at the helm of other projects including Dracula 2000, White Noise: The Light, Drive Angry, and My Bloody Valentine 3D with small-screen credits including episodes of Scream and The Purge.

What Else Has Dylan Sprouse Been Up To?

Those of us of a certain age will forever remember Sprouse and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, starring opposite Adam Sandler in the classic comedy Big Daddy. The siblings would go on to rule the Disney Channel for a while in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody before working on their own things. Recently, the Aftermath star has seamlessly slipped into the world of rom-coms with the feature-length adaptation of Beautiful Disaster and its sequel, Beautiful Wedding.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive sneak peek at Aftermath in the player above and catch the film in theaters and on digital on November 1.