Womp Stomp Films, an independent film company based in Los Angeles that has made both original and fan films, gives fans a first look at the upcoming Dylan's New Nightmare, a fan-made Nightmare on Elm Street film, through a Bloody Disgusting exclusive. The company is widely known for their work on the Never Hike Alone series — unofficial fan films that pay tribute to Friday the 13th, and The Spirit of Haddonfield — an unofficial short fan film that pays tribute to the character of Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise.

The newly released images feature Miko Hughes as Dylan as well as Cindy Kania and Ron Sloan, who horror fans may recognize as being a part of the Friday the 13th franchise; Kania and Sloan have guest roles in the film as Dr. Sarah Silbe and Nick Matthews, respectively. The photos also give fans their first look at Freddy Krueger, played by Dave McRae. Sarah Schultz, Reavis Dorsey, Josh Schultz, Alex Davis, Kevin R. Phipps, and Courtney Fishell also star in the film. Nora Hewitt, the winner of Season 9 of the special effects and makeup show Face Off, designed the makeup for Dylan's New Nightmare. The film is directed and written by Cecil Laird, who horror fans may recognize as being from The Horror Show YouTube channel.

Fan films are ways for fans to create movies that pay tribute to an already established work, much like fan fiction stories. With Dylan's New Nightmare, Womp Stomp Films pays tribute to a franchise that horror fans have loved since the 1980s, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and to one of the most menacing horror movie villains of all time, Freddy Krueger. Dylan's New Nightmare is a particularly interesting fan-made film as it brings back Hughes, who played the character of Dylan Porter, the younger son of Heather Langenkamp, in the meta-horror film Wes Craven's New Nightmare. The movie takes place 25 years after the events of Wes Craven's New Nightmare and sees Dylan trying to make his way in the world of Hollywood and find his own path, but Freddy, played by Dave McRae, never truly dies. He's back, and he wants to use Dylan as his portal into our world.

Dylan's New Nightmare was delayed for three years due to the pandemic, but has a tentative release set for the summer of 2023 and will be available to watch online. Fans can still support the film by checking out the Indiegogo campaign. If you want to check out Womp Stomp Films' other movies, you can watch them on their website, and if you're curious about Dylan's New Nightmare, check out the newly released photos below:

