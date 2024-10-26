Warner Brothers has been delivering quality animated projects for over ninety years, and there are some big projects in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Those projects were on display at this year's Lightbox Expo in Pasadena, California, where WBPA brought with it a star-studded line-up of filmmakers to give a brief glimpse into some of their upcoming films. A line-up that includes James Gunn's Dynamic Duo, The Cat in the Hat, Meet the Flinstones, and much more.

WBPA's panel at Lightbox Expo was moderated by Bill Damaschke - the President of Warner Bros Pictures Animation. The rest of the panelists consisted of The Cat in the Hat directors Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni, The Lunar Chronicles director Noëlle Raffaele, Margie Claus director Shane Prigmore, Oh, the Places You'll Go! Director Jill Culton, Meet the Flintstones directors Todd Wilderman and Hamish Grieve, and Dynamic Duo director Arthur Mintz. All of these projects made an appearance in the opening sizzle reel, and while the footage was only shown behind closed doors, yours truly was in attendance and can give you an idea of what the footage included.

Consisting of everything from completed footage, early-in-development reels, and storyboards, WBPA manage to pack in nearly a dozen project mentions within a few minutes. The next animated project on the schedule is The Cat in the Hat - the animated reboot of Dr. Seuss' beloved mascot who tries to teach troubled children lifelong lessons. It's not the only Seuss adpatation in development at WBPA either, as Oh, the Places You'll Go! will see Jill Culton and Jon M. Chu attempt to adapt that open-ended tale. Speaking of iconic characters returning to animation, Meet the Flintstones also made a grand debut with its own footage, showing Fred and Barney speeding in their primitive manual car.

There was the very first footage of Dynamic Duo - the very unique animated DC Comics adaptation that will follow teenage versions of famous Robins, Jason Todd and Dick Grayson. Other notable projects mentioned were Melissa McCarthy's Christmas musical Margie Claus, the fantasy comedy Bad Fairies, and the novel adaptation The Lunar Chronicles. The reel concluded with logos for even more future projects, such as the announced Meerkat Manor movie. The panel also made the promise that all of these films will likely be releasing in theaters.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's Impressive Slate Is Trying to Make Up for Recent Cancelations

With nearly a dozen new projects on the way, Warner Bros. is clearly trying to distance itself from many of its recently canceled projects, notably in the animation sphere. One that has generated quite a bit of controversy is the cancelation of Coyote vs. Acme - the live-action/animation hybrid that was shelved despite being completed. Another canceled project was an R-rated comedy by Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky.

Warner Bros.' next produced animated movie, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, premieres in theaters on Friday, December 13, 2024.