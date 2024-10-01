DC Studios is moving forward with their mission to give a new image to the popular comic book brand, and the company has set sights on their first animated movie. According to Deadline, the studio will be working with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation on Dynamic Duo. The upcoming adventure will follow the story of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, characters known to fans for eventually becoming Robin. The best friends will dream of a better life for themselves while facing the rough challenges life will throw at them. No mention of Batman has been made when it comes to the premise of Dynamic Duo.

Dynamic Duo will be directed by Arthur Mintz, and the upcoming story will feature a combination of computer-generated animation, practical elements of stop-motion and live-action footage in order to depict Dick and Jason's journey. Mintz runs Swaybox, the animation studio involved with the creation of the film, alongside his spouse, Theresa Andersson. The screenplay for Dynamic Duo will be written by Matthew Aldrich, who will find a way to make audiences root for the young boys who would eventually help the Dark Knight fight against the criminals of Gotham City in the comic books.

Matt Reeves will serve as a producer for Dynamic Duo. The filmmaker has been busy during the last few years paving the way for the story of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson). After The Batman was released, development began on the Penguin television series starring Colin Farrell as the titular character. The spin-off recently premiered on HBO. Reeves is getting ready to return to Gotham City in The Batman: Part II, which is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on October 2, 2026.

DC Studios Moves Forward

James Gunn and Peter Safran will also be working as producers for Dynamic Duo. The pair is hard at work with the development of the DC Universe franchise. Creature Commandos will be the first project set in this timeline, with the animated series making its way to Max on December 5. After that, Superman will fly towards the big screen during the summer, when box office results will determine if the general audience is invested in this new world or not. In the meantime, fans will have to wait to get their first look at what Swaybox, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation are creating with Dynamic Duo.

A release date for Dynamic Duo hasn't been set by Warner Bros. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.