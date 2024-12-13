We previously reported back in October that James Gunn's Dynamic Duo was happening, and now we have a confirmed release date. Dynamic Duo will hit theaters June 30, 2028. We learned at the LightBox Expo panel that the animation style will be trying out brand-new animation techniques. Director Arthur Mintz explained that traditional puppetry as well as animation will be used in the movie.

Dynamic Duo will tell a story with Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The two characters have both held the mantel of Robin in DC Comics at one time or another. James Gunn will be heading back to the world of Batman in this animation format after he's set to re-enter the world of Superman with both David Corensweet appearing as the Man of Steel in Superman and Millie Alcock as Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Superman will release in 2025 and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will release in 2026. We've learned in this latest slate of movies that the newly announced Clayface movie will also be heading into theaters September 11, 2026.

What's Next for DC Comics Being Brought to Life?