After the release of Creature Commandos, fans are anxiously awaiting the next installment in James Gunn's DCU. Ahead of the release of Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Collider's Steve Weintraub participated in a press event at the Warner Bros. lot. Collider was able to hear about the upcoming slate of DC projects, in varying stages of development. The plans also include an impressive round-up of their animated projects. Peter Safran and Gunn confirmed again at the press event that Creature Commandos has been renewed for a second season after news broke in December.

Gunn and Safran have at least three animated shows up and coming "for younger fans," according to Safran, who listed: My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire, and DC Superpowers. Safran says the shows are in partnership with Warner Brothers Animation. Another project that continues to gain traction in development is Dynamic Duo, of which Safran says:

"We're also in pre-production on Dynamic Duo, which is a coming of age crowd pleaser. We're producing with our partners at Sway Box and Warner Brothers Pictures Animation."

The film is an "animated tale of two Robins," Safran explains, "It really provides a perfect on-ramp for the family audiences into the world of Gotham." Matt Aldrich (Coco) is penning the script.

Just Because It's Animated DCU, Doesn't Mean It's Family Friendly